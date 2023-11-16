FieldEdge by Xplor Becomes a Preferred Vendor for Carrier

Carrier dealers benefit from preferential pricing and dedicated customer service

ATLANTA, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FieldEdge by Xplor , a powerful all-in-one software platform for home contracting businesses, has joined the Carrier Preferred Vendor Program, enabling Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) businesses to grow and save on day-to-day operating costs.

Carrier's Preferred Vendor Program helps dealers and operators streamline processes by accessing discounts, benefits, and incentives through 30+ trusted vendors. These organizations provide a range of fleet, operations, marketing and branding services and solutions.

Terence Cummings, General Manager, Field Services at Xplor Technologies confirms, "With rising operating costs and labor shortages, value-for-money technology is on the mind of every HVAC business owner. Joining Carrier's suite of preferred vendors means that HVAC operators across the country can choose FieldEdge and know they are getting a proven, preferred field service management solution for streamlining business operations and increasing profitability."

Dealers and operators choosing FieldEdge by Xplor via the Preferred Vendor Program will have access to preferential pricing and loyalty rewards from FieldEdge. Additionally, they will receive white glove sales and implementation support during onboarding with FieldEdge, along with a dedicated customer service representative with HVAC industry expertise based on their specific business needs, for greater peace of mind.

Founded in 1980, FieldEdge by Xplor was created to help contractors run their home contracting businesses more easily, with a simple, powerful, all-in-one system for connecting the office to the field. Created by HVAC contractors, for HVAC contractors, FieldEdge is the only field management service solution with a real-time, two-way QuickBooks integration. Over 40,000 mechanical contractors use FieldEdge for smarter scheduling and dispatching; dynamic pricing, quotes, and invoicing; simpler service level agreements; and real-time customer relationship management.

Xplor Technologies is a global platform integrating SaaS solutions, embedded payments, and Commerce Accelerating Technologies to help businesses succeed. We provide enterprise-grade SaaS solutions for businesses in "everyday life" verticals: Childcare & Education, Fitness & Wellbeing, Field Services and Personal Services. Xplor Technologies serves over 78,000 customers that processed over $36 billion in payments and operated across 20 markets in 2022.

FieldEdge by Xplor is a leading provider of SaaS business management solutions for the HVAC, plumbing, and electrical industries, and has helped thousands of service-based organizations increase their sales performance and workforce productivity.

