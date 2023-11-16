FieldEdge by Xplor Becomes a Preferred Vendor for Carrier

News provided by

Xplor Technologies

16 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

Carrier dealers benefit from preferential pricing and dedicated customer service

ATLANTA, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FieldEdge by Xplor, a powerful all-in-one software platform for home contracting businesses, has joined the Carrier Preferred Vendor Program, enabling Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) businesses to grow and save on day-to-day operating costs.

Carrier's Preferred Vendor Program helps dealers and operators streamline processes by accessing discounts, benefits, and incentives through 30+ trusted vendors. These organizations provide a range of fleet, operations, marketing and branding services and solutions.

Terence Cummings, General Manager, Field Services at Xplor Technologies confirms, "With rising operating costs and labor shortages, value-for-money technology is on the mind of every HVAC business owner. Joining Carrier's suite of preferred vendors means that HVAC operators across the country can choose FieldEdge and know they are getting a proven, preferred field service management solution for streamlining business operations and increasing profitability."

Dealers and operators choosing FieldEdge by Xplor via the Preferred Vendor Program will have access to preferential pricing and loyalty rewards from FieldEdge. Additionally, they will receive white glove sales and implementation support during onboarding with FieldEdge, along with a dedicated customer service representative with HVAC industry expertise based on their specific business needs, for greater peace of mind.   

Founded in 1980, FieldEdge by Xplor was created to help contractors run their home contracting businesses more easily, with a simple, powerful, all-in-one system for connecting the office to the field. Created by HVAC contractors, for HVAC contractors, FieldEdge is the only field management service solution with a real-time, two-way QuickBooks integration. Over 40,000 mechanical contractors use FieldEdge for smarter scheduling and dispatching; dynamic pricing, quotes, and invoicing; simpler service level agreements; and real-time customer relationship management.

To find out more about the benefits of FieldEdge by Xplor, visit the website.

About Xplor Technologies 
Xplor Technologies is a global platform integrating SaaS solutions, embedded payments, and Commerce Accelerating Technologies to help businesses succeed. We provide enterprise-grade SaaS solutions for businesses in "everyday life" verticals: Childcare & Education, Fitness & Wellbeing, Field Services and Personal Services. Xplor Technologies serves over 78,000 customers that processed over $36 billion in payments and operated across 20 markets in 2022.

FieldEdge by Xplor is a leading provider of SaaS business management solutions for the HVAC, plumbing, and electrical industries, and has helped thousands of service-based organizations increase their sales performance and workforce productivity.

To learn more, visit www.xplortechnologies.com 

Media Contact: [email protected] 

SOURCE Xplor Technologies

Also from this source

Xplor Mariana Tek Extends Professional Marketing Services to Fitness Studios, Driving Tangible Acquisition and Retention Results

Xplor Mariana Tek Extends Professional Marketing Services to Fitness Studios, Driving Tangible Acquisition and Retention Results

Xplor Mariana Tek, a powerful, easy-to-use boutique fitness software platform, has today announced the launch of Professional Services, a new...

Xplor Spot Introduces Innovative AI Virtual Agent to Enhance the Dry Cleaning Customer Experience

Today, Xplor Spot – a leading business management software for the dry cleaning and laundry industry under Xplor Technologies – announced an...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning)

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.