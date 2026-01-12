Fields Law Firm Promotes Two

Annie Surbaugh and Joyce Trudeau join Fields Law's leadership

MINNETONKA, Minn., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fields Law Firm is pleased to announce the promotions of Annie Surbaugh and Joyce Trudeau from Associates to Principal, effective immediately.

"We are excited for Annie and Joyce's promotions. Both have displayed long-standing loyalty and dedication, and make multi-faceted contributions to the firm," said Steve Fields, Fields Law Firm Founder and CEO. "I'm sure that as they move into these new roles, they will help us continue to grow into one of the premier plaintiff injury, disability, and consumer rights firms in the country."

Annie Surbaugh grew up in Minneapolis and obtained her Juris Doctor degree from Mitchell Hamline School of Law. Through her early career in real estate litigation, Surbaugh developed a passion for helping individuals through their most vulnerable and difficult seasons. Her passion for representing the vulnerable brought her to Fields Law where she currently practices Long Term Disability. As an attorney, Surbaugh is a fierce advocate and will always put her client's best interests first.

Joyce Trudeau grew up in the northern Twin Cities metro area and earned her Juris Doctor from Mitchell Hamline School of Law. Trudeau started her legal career representing individuals applying for Social Security Disability benefits and Supplemental Security Income at an advocacy firm. She is passionate about helping the disabled community, which lead her to join the Fields Law team, where she practices Long Term Disability and Social Security Disability cases. Trudeau is an understanding and empathetic advisor while guiding people through the complexities of the legal process.

About Fields Law Firm

Fields Law Firm was established in 2001 and has grown to be one of the largest injury and disability law firms in the nation. With offices in Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Texas and Tennessee, Fields Law Firm handles cases for personal injury, workers' compensation, long term disability, social security disability and consumer rights. For more information visit www.fieldslaw.com.

