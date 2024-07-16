Fieldwork Leads the Brewing Industry into The Sober-Curious Market with Delicious, High-Quality Non-Alcoholic Beverage Line

Legacy Bay Area Brewer Expands Into NA Beers, Hop Water, and Supertonics™

BERKELEY, Calif., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fieldwork, a craft beverage company renowned for its innovative and premium offerings, is thrilled to announce its bold entry into the non-alcoholic beverage market. The brand has been a local name in the Bay Area since 2015 and has built its reputation on crafting unique and flavorful alcoholic beverages.

With the rise in demand for non-alcoholic options, Fieldwork is seizing the opportunity to dive into new pathways for the sober-curious by expanding its portfolio and offering a range of refreshing, non-alcoholic drinks that maintain the same high standards of taste and quality. Since most NA beverages have either been far too cloying or altogether dull, Fieldwork decided to redefine the standard by creating hyper-crushable and intensely crisp options. This new range features:

Headliner NA IPA ( $14.00 for 4-pack of 16-oz cans): Headliner is a classic Westcoast IPA with balanced bitterness and a lightning bolt of hop aroma, striking the palate with vibrant notes of white grapefruit wedges, passion fruit, white wine grapes, papaya, blueberry skins and pine needles.

for 4-pack of 16-oz cans): Headliner is a classic Westcoast IPA with balanced bitterness and a lightning bolt of hop aroma, striking the palate with vibrant notes of white grapefruit wedges, passion fruit, white wine grapes, papaya, blueberry skins and pine needles. Day Money NA Grapefruit Blonde ( $14.00 for 4-pack of 16 oz cans): Day Money Grapefruit Blonde goes down like a well-crafted Golden Ale with its subtle malt profile, light fruity hoppiness, and exceptionally bright finish of grapefruit.

for 4-pack of 16 oz cans): Day Money Grapefruit Blonde goes down like a well-crafted with its subtle malt profile, light fruity hoppiness, and exceptionally bright finish of grapefruit. Hop Water ( $14.00 for 6-pack of 12 oz cans): This fresh and bright IPA includes two of the best hops in the world, Mosaic & Nelson, filling every glass with huge citrus and tropical notes that smell just like the IPAs you're saving in your fridge for the weekend.

for 6-pack of 12 oz cans): This fresh and bright IPA includes two of the best hops in the world, Mosaic & Nelson, filling every glass with huge citrus and tropical notes that smell just like the IPAs you're saving in your fridge for the weekend. Supertonics ( $20.00 for 4-pack of 12 oz cans): In refreshing flavors such as Cucumber, Melon + Juniper, and Passionfruit + Orange Bitters, these all-natural, zero-proof sparkling beverages are infused with adaptogens and nootropics for added benefits.

for 4-pack of 12 oz cans): In refreshing flavors such as Cucumber, Melon + Juniper, and Passionfruit + Orange Bitters, these all-natural, zero-proof sparkling beverages are infused with adaptogens and nootropics for added benefits. Encore NA Hazy IPA (upcoming): Encore is a hazy non-alcoholic IPA brewed with an intoxicating blend of Citra and Strata hops, featuring a signature haze and hop-forward profile that bursts with citrus, tropical fruit, and subtle pine notes.

"Our team has dedicated considerable effort to developing non-alcoholic drinks that maintain the highest standards of taste and quality," said Barry Braden, Co-Founder and CEO of Fieldwork. "The sales for our Non-Alcoholic Beverages at Fieldwork taprooms rose 140% in the second quarter of 2024 vs. the second quarter of 2023, before Fieldwork's expansion into our NA drink line. With these statistics, we know these new offerings will resonate with our existing customers and appeal to sober-curious consumers seeking more diverse options."

Fieldwork's non-alcoholic beverages are available at select retailers in the Bay Area, all Fieldwork taproom locations, and through the company's online store. For more information about Fieldwork and its new line of non-alcoholic beverages, please visit www.fieldworkbeverage.com .

About Fieldwork

Fieldwork is a craft beverage company founded in 2015 in Berkeley, CA. Initially dedicated to brewing exceptional, award-winning beers, Fieldwork has since expanded beyond brewing to offer a diverse selection of craft beverages. Today, Fieldwork's lineup includes its renowned beers and an innovative range of non-alcoholic options. These include NA beers that deliver the entire craft beer experience without the alcohol, crisp and refreshing Hop Water with an explosion of hop flavor, and Supertonic™, the brand's line of adult, zero-proof beverages infused with adaptogens and nootropics. Fieldwork remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of craft beverage excellence, alcohol or not. Available at the Berkeley, Corte Madera, Monterey, Napa, Sacramento, San Mateo, San Ramon and San Leandro taprooms/beer gardens, as well as premium retailers in the Bay Area and online at www.fieldworkbeverage.com.

