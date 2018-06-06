Fiera Capital Global Financial Forecast 2018-2025: Inflation fears and rising rates pave way for recession

Francois Bourdon, Global Chief Investment Officer, commented: "Our seven year outlook focuses on the key driving forces of return and looks for key market differentiators and changes. Markets continue to normalize, central banks look set to continue raising interest rates, and global politics are expected to have an increasing influence over investments and returns. Meanwhile overall market growth looks set to continue for the next couple of years driven by improved productivity and increased capacity usage leading to a mild recession in late 2020 or early 2021."

Five Key Global Drivers

The Report outlines five key global trends that may influence and characterize the investment environment over the next seven years.

Productivity: Productivity is expected to improve from current levels as local economies leverage advances in technology. Tax code changes should structurally favor investments helping to produce more with less.

Four Key Financial Market Factors

We continue to believe that four key factors remain set to impact financial markets going forward.

Growth: We continue to believe an increase in consumer demand will spur growth levels, with economies expanding across most geographies. Growth in the U.S. is expected to approach three percent, on a par with its historical average.

Francois Bourdon, Global Chief Investment Officer, added: "Fiera Capital's multi-asset approach assesses a wide range of asset classes including non-traditional strategies. At present, traditional strategies including fixed-income and equities generally do not rate too highly. We think that asset classes such as infrastructure, agriculture and hedge funds however, are looking more interesting. We believe a greater focus on these assets will position portfolios more favorably for the future."

