Fierce Chooses Paxos to Power Digital Asset Buy, Sell & Hold Capabilities

NEW YORK, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paxos , the regulated blockchain infrastructure platform for enterprises, and Fierce, the innovative financial super app that empowers individuals to leverage the best of fintech, have announced that Paxos will power Fierce's new digital asset experience via the Fierce mobile application. This new functionality is open to all Fierce users.

Paxos crypto brokerage is a regulated blockchain infrastructure product that includes qualified custody, licensing and trading capabilities. Trusted by the world's leading financial services companies, Paxos crypto brokerage empowers enterprises to safely enable their users to engage with and benefit from the digital asset ecosystem. Fierce is a technology company that combines the best fintech solutions into one easy-to-use financial super app, creating an even more powerful and holistic offering. With a customer-centric approach and a mission-driven team, Fierce has brought together industry-leading products and services including: an FDIC-insured checking account, a no-fee Debit Card, fractional stock and ETF trading with the ability to passively earn interest on shares and more. Through Paxos, Fierce will offer its customers access to trade Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) on its mobile app with plans to bring additional digital assets in the future.

Michael Coscetta, Chief Revenue Officer of Paxos, commented, "Global leaders in financial services use Paxos' platform and APIs to build their blockchain and digital asset solutions. We are the qualified custodian managing the licensing, trading and technical complexity so that our clients can focus on building a seamless user experience. By integrating with the Paxos platform, Fierce ensures its users get the best prices with the proper consumer protections in place so that their assets always remain safe and accessible."

Robert Cornish, CEO & Founder of Fierce, added, "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Paxos, which will enable Fierce customers to seamlessly and securely purchase cryptocurrencies on the leading regulated blockchain and tokenization infrastructure platform. Our all-in-one financial super app will now offer a one-stop-shop for customers to easily navigate between cash, crypto, and stocks to meet their ever-changing financial needs. Paxos and Fierce intend to further collaborate to offer users access to additional cryptocurrencies and real-world assets, such as tokenized gold."

About Paxos

Paxos is the leading regulated blockchain infrastructure and tokenization platform. Its products are the foundation for a new, open financial system that can operate faster and more efficiently. Today, trillions of dollars are locked in inefficient, outdated financial plumbing that is inaccessible to millions of people. Paxos is replatforming the financial system to enable assets to instantaneously move anywhere in the world, at any time, in a trustworthy way.

Paxos uses technology to tokenize, custody, trade and settle assets. It builds enterprise blockchain solutions for institutions like PayPal, Interactive Brokers, Mastercard, MercadoLibre, Nubank, Bank of America and Societe Generale. Paxos is a top-funded fintech company with more than $540 million raised from leading investors including Oak HC/FT, Declaration Partners, Founders Fund, Mithril Capital and PayPal Ventures. With offices in New York, London and Singapore, Paxos takes a global approach to modernizing the financial system.

About Fierce

Fierce is the innovative finance super app that empowers individuals to leverage the best of fintech and unlock their financial confidence. Headquartered in New York and founded in 2021, Fierce is built by a team of industry veterans and led by Robert Cornish, former CIO of the New York Stock Exchange and CTO of Gemini Trust Company. Fierce offers a comprehensive yet seamless finance solution, including an FDIC-insured checking account with an industry-leading APY, stock trading with passive yield, crypto trading, a fee-free debit card with access to 55,000 fee-free ATMs, and 24/7 live customer support. For more information, visit getfierce.com .

