Lift Dollar (USDL) from Paxos International is Now Available to Users in Argentina via Ripio, Buenbit, Manteca and Plus Crypto

NEW YORK and ABU DHABI, UAE, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paxos International, a UAE-based affiliate of Paxos, today announced Lift Dollar (USDL) – a yield-bearing stablecoin issued under regulatory supervision – is now available to consumers in Argentina via distribution partners Ripio, Buenbit, Manteca and Plus Crypto.

USDL is unmatched in the market as holders earn overnight yield from short-term, minimal-risk US government securities and cash equivalent assets held under the safe protection and custody requirements of the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). This reserve structure is like other Paxos-issued US dollar stablecoins that are backed 1:1. USDL is issued permissionlessly on Ethereum and pays yield programmatically on a daily basis to token holders. USDL marks an important innovation in democratizing overnight yield by shifting interest earned on stablecoin reserve holdings directly to eligible end holders from the central issuer. This follows Paxos's proven history of building blockchain solutions for financial institutions and industry leaders.

Using an Ethereum smart contract, USDL distributes the yield generated from its reserves to eligible wallet addresses daily without requiring any additional steps by the token holder. This results in a seamless experience for token holders as their USDL wallet holdings increase every day. Paxos will retain an issuer fee and pay out the remaining yield earned based on prevailing daily market conditions. Companies in permitted jurisdictions interested in enabling USDL on their platforms can onboard with Paxos International.

Ronak Daya, Head of Product of Paxos, said: "Lift Dollar is the first stablecoin designed to benefit token holders. Token holders and distribution partners receive daily yield, through an Etherum smart contract, with all the benefits of a regulated, trusted stablecoin platform. Paxos International has partnered with leaders Ripio, Buenbit, Manteca and Plus Crypto to ensure customers in Argentina are receiving tokens from safe and secure channels. Our targeted launch in this market will ensure millions of token holders will now have safe access to US dollars that enables them to not only save and transact, but also earn daily yield. We are pleased to work with these trusted platforms and look forward to growing our partnerships throughout the year."

Sebastián Serrano, CEO and co-founder of Ripio, commented: "The launch of USDL by Paxos represents another significant step in the commitment to offering users robust and reliable options in the world of cryptocurrencies. We are excited to list USDL on our app and continue to provide access to innovative financial tools that promote inclusion and economic freedom for all."

Federico Ogue, Chief Executive Officer of Buenbit, added: "We are very happy to partner with Paxos in the launch of USDL. Yield bearing stablecoins are the future of stablecoins as they share revenue generated with the end user. We are glad that Paxos was the first big stablecoin issuer to take this step forward as it is one of the most reputable companies in the field."

Federico Goldberg, Co-Founder and CEO of Manteca, added: "The launch of USDL in Argentina with Paxos International, whose affiliate already provides services to giants like PayPal, MercadoPago and Nubank, is excellent news for retail customers, our corporate clients in Manteca and the local crypto ecosystem. The fact that USDL allows holders to seamlessly generate income is an incredible differential compared to other alternatives that currently exist. It's like 'putting dollars under the mattress', but modern."

USDL is issued by Paxos International which is regulated by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). The FSRA is recognized for its robust regulatory framework and commitment to fostering innovation in financial services. Under the FSRA's license Paxos International is required to hold only high-quality liquid assets to back USDL - US dollar deposits, short duration US treasuries and cash equivalents. It is required to ensure that USDL will maintain 1:1 parity with the US dollar and consumers can redeem their tokens for fiat at all times.

NOTE: This announcement is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America (including its territories and possessions, any state of the US and the District of Columbia). This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale in the US. The digital assets referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended and may not be offered or sold in the US, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from registration. No public offering of securities is being made in the US. USDL is not available to residents of certain jurisdictions, including the United States, and the United Arab Emirates except ADGM, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan or Singapore.

