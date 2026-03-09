NEW YORK, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyro, the leading Responsible AI Agent Platform for healthcare, today announced that Fierce Healthcare has named it as one of 2026's "Fierce 15" healthcare companies. The annual special report features the most innovative private healthcare companies looking to change the face of the industry.

Fierce Healthcare Names Hyro a “Fierce 15” Company of 2026

"Being named one of the Fierce 15 is strong validation of what we've been building since 2018: a responsible, agentic AI platform purpose-built for the complexity and operational demands of healthcare. Health systems can't hire their way out of the current labor shortage or rising demand for care. We're proving there's a better route to increasing capacity without expending more resources—and it starts with automating patient communications. As a trusted partner for more than 50 U.S.-based health systems with tangible outcomes and ROI, we've positioned Hyro as the market leader. With that trust in place, the conversations surrounding AI adoption have shifted from 'Is this safe?' to 'How fast can we scale this?'" said Israel Krush, CEO and Co-Founder of Hyro.

Hyro was selected for Fierce Healthcare's 2026 Fierce 15 for its role in redefining how health systems manage patient communications through agentic AI — replacing fragmented, reactive touchpoints with intelligent end-to-end resolution. Backed by $95M in funding from investors including Healthier Capital, Norwest, Define Ventures, ServiceNow Ventures, and Macquarie Capital, the company has established itself as the market leader in agentic patient communications, deploying its Responsible AI Agent Platform for Healthcare across health systems nationwide. Hyro's proprietary Agentic Conversational Engine (ACE) combines large language models with purpose-built small language models trained on healthcare-specific data, enabling agentic AI that executes real-world tasks like scheduling, prescription renewals, and bill payments directly synced with EHRs and CRMs such as Epic and Salesforce. The platform automates the repetitive administrative interactions that comprise 70% of all patient communications, delivering measurable impact: clients like Inova Health have gained an average of 4,272 hours of staff capacity per month, while Prisma Health has achieved an 80% chat resolution rate without human intervention. By giving health systems a way to reclaim operational margins and unblock access to care at scale, Hyro is proving that the future of patient access isn't more tools, it's smarter infrastructure.

"Over the past eight years, we have reviewed hundreds of private companies for potential inclusion in the 'Fierce 15' special report. The selection draws from diverse sectors across the industry, from primary care to health technology. Year after year, these honorees remind us that the future of healthcare is being built right now, and this special report is our way of showcasing their innovative work and honoring their impact," said Ayla Ellison, Editor-in-Chief, Fierce Life Sciences and Healthcare.

