Overlake Medical Center & Clinics Partners With Hyro to Modernize Patient Access Through Responsible AI

Partnership automates 51% of MyChart password resets and resolves 90% of patient digital inquiries, while laying the foundation for scalable patient engagement

NEW YORK, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyro , the leading Responsible AI Agent Platform for healthcare, today announced a partnership with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics, a leading nonprofit health system serving the Seattle region, to modernize patient access and contact center operations through enterprise-grade, agentic AI.

As part of the collaboration, Overlake deployed Hyro's patient-facing AI voice and web agents to automate high-volume administrative workflows, achieving significant call deflection across multiple channels. The initial deployment focused on automating MyChart password reset requests, a high-friction workflow that previously averaged seven minutes per call at approximately $11.65 per interaction. Within four months of deployment, Overlake's AI agents successfully automated 51% of these requests.

"Our goal was to start with something practical, prove value quickly, and build from there," said Scott Waters, Overlake's Chief Information and Technology Officer. "Automating MyChart password resets was a natural first step, and the results exceeded our expectations. We've reduced costs, improved responsiveness, and freed our teams to focus on more meaningful patient interactions. Partnering with Hyro has given us a scalable, trustworthy foundation for how we think about AI across access and operations."

Overlake also deployed Hyro's web-based AI agents to support patients seeking digital self-service. Since go-live, over 90% of patients who open the agent actively engage with it. Nearly 90% of patient inquiries are now resolved directly through answers drawn from Overlake's website and knowledge resources, reducing inbound volume while improving information accuracy and consistency.

When evaluating its first major AI deployment, Overlake sought a solution that could deliver fast, measurable impact while meeting the organization's high standards for safety, reliability, and patient trust. Together, Overlake and Hyro designed a phased implementation strategy focused on low-risk, high-impact use cases while supporting long-term innovation.

"Our partnership with Overlake reflects how leading health systems are approaching AI today: start with real problems, deliver measurable outcomes, and scale responsibly," said Rom Cohen, Co-Founder and COO of Hyro. "By combining a clear implementation strategy with our agentic AI platform, Overlake has demonstrated that responsible AI can drive immediate ROI while laying the groundwork for long-term transformation. Together, we're increasing access, removing friction, and helping patients take the right next step quickly, safely, and with confidence."

Building on this early success, the partnership will continue to expand into additional administrative workflows that directly impact access and revenue, including scheduling and appointment management. These use cases represent some of the most time-intensive interactions for frontline staff, and early indicators show that Hyro's AI agents are streamlining rescheduling, provider matching, and visit instructions while reducing friction across the care journey.

About Overlake Medical Center & Clinics

Overlake Medical Center & Clinics is a nonprofit regional health system serving the Eastside since 1960. Based in Bellevue, Wash., Overlake includes a 349-bed hospital and a growing network of primary, urgent and specialty care clinics. The health system is nationally recognized for quality and safety, including Best Regional Hospital (U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals 2025–26 rankings), Best Hospital for Maternity Care (U.S. News & World Report), and Get With The Guidelines®–Heart Failure Gold Plus (American Heart Association) quality achievement award. Overlake provides comprehensive services, including a dedicated cancer center in collaboration with Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, Level lll trauma center, childbirth center and Level lll NICU, cardiac, neurosciences, orthopedic and mental health services. In 2024, Overlake joined the MultiCare Health System, expanding services across the North Puget Sound region. Learn more at overlakehospital.org.

About Hyro

Hyro, the leading Responsible AI Agent Platform for healthcare, enables health systems to safely automate workflows and conversations across their most valuable platforms, services, and channels—including call centers, websites, SMS, mobile apps, and more. Hyro's clients, which include Intermountain Health, Baptist Health, and Hackensack Meridian Health, benefit from AI agents that are fully HIPAA-compliant, fast to deploy, easy to maintain, and simple to scale—generating better conversations, successful patient outcomes, and revenue-driving insights. Hyro was founded in 2018 by Israel Krush and Rom Cohen. Learn more at www.hyro.ai .

