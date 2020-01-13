FierceHealthcare names Lark Health as one of its 2020 "Fierce 15" Companies

Being selected as one of the top 15 digital health companies in 2020 validates the effectiveness of Lark's unique approach to preventing and managing chronic conditions. Lark's platform, powered by AI, has served nearly two million members to date, expanding the availability of health coaching for serious conditions like diabetes and hypertension.

"At Lark, we are working to make sure that everyone managing a chronic disease has access to the care they need, and being named a Fierce 15 company recognizes that AI can help achieve that goal," said Lark CEO and co-founder Julia Hu. "By leveraging technology to create an easy-to-use, integrated, and affordable solution for health plans and employers, we're helping to solve the chronic disease epidemic, one of the largest public health challenges of our time."

The Fierce 15 celebrates the spirit of being "fierce" – championing innovation and creativity, even in the face of intense competition. This is FierceHealthcare's second annual Fierce 15 selection and represents many corners of the industry from health IT to health payers to precision medicine.

"This crop of Fierce 15 winners are rethinking the way healthcare is delivered and pushing the needle forward when it comes to the consumer experience," said Tina Reed, FierceHealthcare's executive editor.

This award follows a year of momentum for Lark, including becoming the first digital health company to demonstrate clinical results on the effectiveness of its programs across Diabetes, Hypertension, and Prediabetes. A study of Lark's Diabetes Management Program this year found that members achieved a significant reduction in A1c levels of 1.1 points after just four months. A reduction of 1 point in A1c resulted in a 43 percent lower rate of diabetes-related complications according to a study in the Journal of Managed Care & Specialty Pharmacy. Participants in a study of Lark's Hypertension Management Program saw an average blood pressure reduction of 8.4/6.4 mm Hg at six months. Reducing blood pressure by 5 mm Hg is estimated to reduce the risk of stroke mortality by 14 percent, according to a study in the Journal of Hypertension. This year, Lark was also named to the CB Insights Digital Health 150 list of leading health startups.

An internationally recognized daily report reaching a network of over 120,000 healthcare industry professionals, FierceHealthcare provides subscribers with an authoritative analysis of the day's top stories. This year FierceHealthcare evaluated hundreds of companies from around the world for its annual Fierce 15 list, which is based on a variety of factors such as strength of its technology, partnerships, venture backers and its innovative approach to solving some of the most complex and longstanding problems in the health industry.

About FierceHealthcare

FierceHealthcare is the healthcare industry's daily monitor, an email newsletter and web resource providing the latest news and resources related to healthcare organizations and providers, policies & regulations, healthcare reform and more. More than 120,000 top healthcare professionals rely on FierceHealthcare for an insider look on top stories. Signup is free at www.fiercehealthcare.com/signup .

About Lark

Lark Health is the leading integrated chronic disease prevention and management platform, using proven AI, expert coaching, and smart connected devices to deliver better health outcomes at scale. Lark uses cutting edge conversational AI and connected health monitors to provide real-time, one-on-one counseling to help members make healthier choices, manage their conditions, and when necessary reach expert nurses and coaches to make changes to medication or handle a significant blood sugar event, for example. Lark's Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP), Behavioral Health Program, Diabetes Care Program, and Hypertension Program have served nearly 2 million members, and have demonstrated clinically validated outcomes. Lark's DPP, which is the fastest growing and lowest cost DPP, has received CDC Full Recognition. Lark works with many of the largest health plans, PBMs, and self-insured employers to help their members live healthier lives. Founded by CEO Julia Hu in 2011, the company was named "Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in the World" alongside Uber and Airbnb, and Google's "Best of the Year." To learn more, visit www.lark.com.

