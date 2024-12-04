FIFA welcomes The Home Depot as Official Home Improvement Retail Supporter for FIFA World Cup 26™ in North America

The Home Depot to welcome the tournament to its backyard as an official tournament supporter

Retailer will offer stadium and FIFA Fan Festival™ activations, supplier collaborations and hospitality, while engaging associates with volunteer opportunities

The 2026 edition is set to be the most inclusive FIFA World Cup™ ever, featuring 48 nations and 104 matches across Canada , Mexico and the USA – all of which have Home Depot stores

ATLANTA, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FIFA and The Home Depot are teaming up to bring the excitement of the FIFA World Cup 26™ to life across North America. As the world's largest home improvement retailer, with stores throughout Canada, Mexico and the USA where the tournament is to take place, The Home Depot will be the Official Home Improvement Retail Supporter in the region.

Building on the retailer's history of supporting soccer and other athletic events, fans can expect unique on-site "Built by The Home Depot" at FIFA Fan Festivals and stadiums. The Home Depot will also bring the World Cup experience to its associates and customers with opportunities to participate in FIFA World Cup™ activations leading up to and during the 2026 edition.

"We are thrilled to host fans in our own backyard by becoming the Official Home Improvement Retail Supporter to FIFA World Cup 26," said Molly Battin, Senior Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer at The Home Depot. "We know our customers love sports and we love connecting with them through their passions. We can't wait to help build the FIFA World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the US – the communities where we live and work."

FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström added, "We are delighted to welcome The Home Depot as an Official Supporter of the FIFA World Cup 26. The Home Depot's commitment to innovation and community resonates with FIFA's values of inclusivity and global engagement. As we prepare for the most inclusive FIFA World Cup in history, featuring 48 teams, this partnership will bring unique opportunities for fans, as well as meaningful engagement for The Home Depot's customers and associates across the host countries."

Through its Orange Apron Media network, select supplier partners in exclusive categories will have the opportunity to participate in various FIFA World Cup 26 activations alongside The Home Depot.

The Home Depot operates 2,345 stores across Canada, Mexico and the USA with a workforce of more than 465,000 associates.

