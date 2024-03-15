FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Business Insights: Sponsorship and Media Revenue Opportunities Explored

DUBLIN , March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Business of FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 - Property Profile, Sponsorship and Media Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The highly anticipated FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 is not just a landmark event in the world of sport; it also marks a significant milestone in the evolution of women's soccer on a commercial level. A new research publication offering an in-depth look at the business side of the upcoming tournament has been added to our website, underscoring the event's growing economic impact and global reach.

This comprehensive analysis delves into the expanding commercial landscape of women's soccer, evaluating key components such as sponsorship deals, media rights, and the overarching digital footprint of the participating teams and federations. As the first 32-team women's World Cup tournament approaches, the defending champions from the United States are set to face unprecedented competition, intensifying the global spotlight on the event.

The tournament's prize money has reached an all-time high, with a prize pot of $110 million, highlighting the increasing financial stakes associated with the competition. Additionally, the newly adjusted media rights packaging strategy adopted by FIFA raises critical questions regarding the tournament's accessibility, particularly in Western Europe and Asia, where a potential TV blackout is a topic of concern. Nonetheless, the property profile remains robust, anchored by the support of 20 main sponsors estimated at $307.92 million per year.

Key Findings of the Report:

An illustrative look at the selection of Australia and New Zealand as host nations and the expected tournament format in 2023

and as host nations and the expected tournament format in 2023 An analysis of historical attendance figures juxtaposed against potential ticket revenue for the upcoming event

A detailed social media ranking of participating teams alongside the digital influence of soccer federations

An in-depth review of media rights and related broadcasting concerns surrounding the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023

Insight into team and tournament sponsorship dynamics, including a breakdown of sponsorship values

The commercial prowess of marquee players set to draw international attention during the competition

As one of the fastest-growing segments in global sports, women's soccer at the World Cup level presents vital insights into the way we understand and invest in female-led athletics. This publication is an essential read for industry stakeholders, offering a comprehensive perspective on the commercial potential and evolving landscape that the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 represents.

The escalating competitive nature and heightened viewership expectations denote the 2023 tournament not only as a celebration of the sport but also as a seminal event for its associated business endeavors and global market opportunities.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c9tprz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets