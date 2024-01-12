Fifteen Ervin Cohen and Jessup Attorneys Named to 2024 Super Lawyers Lists
12 Jan, 2024, 15:02 ET
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP announced today that 15 of the firm's attorneys have been distinguished by their peers, earning a place in the 2024 Southern California Super Lawyers list.
Annually, Super Lawyers, a lawyer rating service, recognizes no more than five percent of attorneys in each state. This honor highlights lawyers from over 70 practice areas who have demonstrated exceptional professional achievements and garnered substantial peer recognition. The selection process is rigorous and patented, involving a comprehensive statewide lawyer survey, an independent candidate evaluation, and specialized peer reviews within various practice areas.
The following Ervin Cohen & Jessup attorneys have been named to the 2024 Southern California Super Lawyers list:
Blake Alsbrook: Bankruptcy
Kelly Cunningham: Intellectual Property
Peter Davidson: Creditor Debtor Rights
Jeffrey Glassman: Business & Corporate
Geoffrey Gold: Business Litigation
Vanja Habekovic: Taxation
Randall Leff: Business Litigation
Barry MacNaughton: Construction Litigation
Byron Moldo: Creditor Debtor Rights
Kelly Scott: Employment & Labor
Russell Selmont: Intellectual Property Litigation
Peter Selvin: Business Litigation
Albert Valencia: Real Estate
Joan Velazquez: Real Estat
Pantea Yashar: Real Estate
Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP is a full-service firm that provides a broad range of business-related legal services including corporate law; litigation; intellectual property & technology law; real estate transactions and finance; construction & environmental law; tax planning and controversies; employment law; health care law; bankruptcy, receivership and reorganization; and estate planning. For more information, visit http://www.ecjlaw.com/.
