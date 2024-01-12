Fifteen Ervin Cohen and Jessup Attorneys Named to 2024 Super Lawyers Lists

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP announced today that 15 of the firm's attorneys have been distinguished by their peers, earning a place in the 2024 Southern California Super Lawyers list.

Annually, Super Lawyers, a lawyer rating service, recognizes no more than five percent of attorneys in each state. This honor highlights lawyers from over 70 practice areas who have demonstrated exceptional professional achievements and garnered substantial peer recognition. The selection process is rigorous and patented, involving a comprehensive statewide lawyer survey, an independent candidate evaluation, and specialized peer reviews within various practice areas.

The following Ervin Cohen & Jessup attorneys have been named to the 2024 Southern California Super Lawyers list:

Blake Alsbrook: Bankruptcy

Kelly Cunningham: Intellectual Property

Peter Davidson: Creditor Debtor Rights

Jeffrey Glassman: Business & Corporate

Geoffrey Gold: Business Litigation

Vanja Habekovic: Taxation

Randall Leff: Business Litigation

Barry MacNaughton: Construction Litigation

Byron Moldo: Creditor Debtor Rights

Kelly Scott: Employment & Labor

Russell Selmont: Intellectual Property Litigation

Peter Selvin: Business Litigation

Albert Valencia: Real Estate

Joan Velazquez: Real Estat

Pantea Yashar: Real Estate

Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP is a full-service firm that provides a broad range of business-related legal services including corporate law; litigation; intellectual property & technology law; real estate transactions and finance; construction & environmental law; tax planning and controversies; employment law; health care law; bankruptcy, receivership and reorganization; and estate planning. For more information, visit http://www.ecjlaw.com/.

SOURCE Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP