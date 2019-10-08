Fifteen Neurotechnology Startups to Present at 2019 Neurotech Leaders Forum in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurotech Reports, the publisher of the Neurotech Business Report newsletter, announced that 15 promising neurotechnology startups and early-stage firms will present at the 2019 Neurotech Leaders Forum in San Francisco, November 4-5. The 19th annual event—the most established in the industry—will also feature presentations and panel discussions on important issues confronting the neurotechnology industry.

Josh Makower, general partner at VC firm New Enterprise Associates, will keynote on the first day of the conference. Makower is cofounder of the Stanford Byers Biodesign Center and also founder and executive chairman of ExploraMed, a medical device incubator that has created eight companies over the past 20 years.

Robert Knight, professor of psychology and neuroscience and director emeritus of the Helen Wills Neuroscience Institute at UC Berkeley, will deliver the keynote on the second day of the event. Knight is the recipient of the Jacob Javits Neuroscience Investigator Award from the National Institutes of Health for distinguished contributions to neurological research. He is also the chief science advisor of Neurofocus Inc., the consumer neurotech spinoff company acquired by market research firm Nielsen.

The agenda for this year's event includes panel discussions on a number of topics, including sessions devoted to clinical trials, securing funding, the new competitive landscape in neuromodulation, closed-loop stimulation, and neurorehabilitation. New this year is an editorial roundtable featuring Neurotech Reports editors James Cavuoto, Jennifer French, Jeremy Koff, and Margot Puerta, who will each offer their perspectives on issues confronting the industry.

Among the companies presenting this year are Saluda Medical, Nia Therapeutics, Neuroelectrics, Humm, Evoke Neuroscience, Neural Dynamics Technologies, Spark Biomedical, Thermaquil, Humm, Neuraura, CareWear, Rune Labs, Neural Signals, and BIOS.

The Platinum Sponsor at this year's event is Cirtec Medical. Micro Systems Technology is the Gold Sponsor. Maynard Cooper and Integer are Silver Sponsors, and RBrooks Group, Senso Medical, and the Cleveland FES Center are Bronze Sponsors.

"We're excited about the lineup of speakers at this year's event," said James Cavuoto, editor and publisher at Neurotech Reports. "As in the past, attendees will have many opportunities to interact with potential partners and colleagues."

