Fifteen New Outsourced Sales VPs Join Sales Xceleration as the Need for Fractional Sales Leaders Sees A Big Increase

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Xceleration Consultants continue to see demand for their fractional sales leadership skills to drive revenue growth for small to mid-sized businesses. We have continued to experience growth throughout North America and beyond as the value is recognized in communities where Sales Xceleration Consultants are located. The combination of our proven tools and platform, along with our Advisors' extensive sales leadership skills, appeals to business owners from a cost benefit standpoint.

New Sales Leadership Consultants

With fifteen Advisors, the latest group joining Sales Xceleration is our largest yet, and the following individuals are looking forward to serving the business communities in their respective markets:

https://salesxceleration.bullseyelocations.com/salesxceleration/dc-metro-area/wv/colin-spence-dc-metro-area-wv-23156433 "This group of sales leaders will be an excellent addition to our Advisor team. With many businesses looking for areas to make budget cuts, owners realize that getting an experienced sales leader for a fraction of the time allows them to put the processes and people in place to increase revenue without hiring a full-time expensive resource. Our Fractional Sales VPs want to serve their community and take an active role in growing small and mid-sized businesses," said Mark Thacker, President, Sales Xceleration, Inc.

About Sales Xceleration

Sales Xceleration provides business owners with an experienced Sales Consultant to drive sales growth when it is needed most. Sales Xceleration Advisors build sales engines to create record-breaking growth for your business by:

Creating Your Sales Plan

Finding Your Best Customers and Sales Team Members

Growing Your Sales

Our Advisors are here to help and can provide free sales consultations.

