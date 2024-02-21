Fifth Annual "Fetch the Ball" Golf Tournament Returns to Support Veterans with PTSD Through Service Dog Training

MT. LAUREL, N.J., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AnnieMac Home Mortgage, in collaboration with the Panebianco Family Foundation, is proud to announce the return of the "Fetch the Ball" Golf Tournament for its fifth consecutive year. With the aim of assisting veterans facing the challenges of PTSD, the event seeks to raise funds for the training of two to three service dogs to support individuals who have bravely served our country.

Following its successful debut in 2019, AnnieMac continues its partnership with Freedom Service Dogs of America, a Colorado-based nonprofit dedicated to providing custom-trained service dogs to those in need, free of charge. The comprehensive training program for each dog spans 7-10 months and incurs costs of approximately $30,000.

This year, AnnieMac has set a fundraising target of at least $60,000 to facilitate the training of a minimum of two client-dog matches. Further amplifying the impact, the Panebianco Family Foundation has committed to matching the total amount of all sponsorships and donations received. Donations will be tax-deductible.

Reflecting on past achievements, AnnieMac's inaugural "Fetch the Ball" Tournament raised $35,115 for FSD. Subsequent rounds in 2021 and 2022 saw impressive fundraising totals of $90,246.38 and $95,310.07, respectively. In 2023 we raised $41,091. Together with contributions from other charitable endeavors, AnnieMac's efforts have already funded the training of ten service dogs, all provided at no cost to veterans grappling with PTSD.

Media interested in covering the event or learning more about Freedom Service Dogs and AnnieMac's involvement in the program are encouraged to visit Fetchtheballcharity.com.

