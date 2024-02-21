Fifth Annual "Fetch the Ball" Golf Tournament Returns to Support Veterans with PTSD Through Service Dog Training

News provided by

AnnieMac Home Mortgage

21 Feb, 2024, 11:25 ET

MT. LAUREL, N.J., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AnnieMac Home Mortgage, in collaboration with the Panebianco Family Foundation, is proud to announce the return of the "Fetch the Ball" Golf Tournament for its fifth consecutive year. With the aim of assisting veterans facing the challenges of PTSD, the event seeks to raise funds for the training of two to three service dogs to support individuals who have bravely served our country.

Continue Reading
Fetch the Ball Golf Tournament Logo Banner plus QR code
Fetch the Ball Golf Tournament Logo Banner plus QR code

Following its successful debut in 2019, AnnieMac continues its partnership with Freedom Service Dogs of America, a Colorado-based nonprofit dedicated to providing custom-trained service dogs to those in need, free of charge. The comprehensive training program for each dog spans 7-10 months and incurs costs of approximately $30,000.

This year, AnnieMac has set a fundraising target of at least $60,000 to facilitate the training of a minimum of two client-dog matches. Further amplifying the impact, the Panebianco Family Foundation has committed to matching the total amount of all sponsorships and donations received. Donations will be tax-deductible.

Reflecting on past achievements, AnnieMac's inaugural "Fetch the Ball" Tournament raised $35,115 for FSD. Subsequent rounds in 2021 and 2022 saw impressive fundraising totals of $90,246.38 and $95,310.07, respectively. In 2023 we raised $41,091. Together with contributions from other charitable endeavors, AnnieMac's efforts have already funded the training of ten service dogs, all provided at no cost to veterans grappling with PTSD.

Media interested in covering the event or learning more about Freedom Service Dogs and AnnieMac's involvement in the program are encouraged to visit Fetchtheballcharity.com.

Media Contact: 
Hannah Hershberger 
Phone: 856-437-8802
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE AnnieMac Home Mortgage

Also from this source

A New Chapter Unfolds for AnnieMac Home Mortgage

A New Chapter Unfolds for AnnieMac Home Mortgage

AnnieMac Home Mortgage is delighted to share a momentous announcement that symbolizes our commitment to progress and innovation: the unveiling of our ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Sporting Events

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.