Fifth Annual Meijer Team Gives Campaign Results in $3 Million in Donations to Midwest Non-Profits

Meijer team members chose more than 500 local organizations across the Midwest to support

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer is proud to announce it has completed its fifth annual Meijer Team Gives campaign, reinforcing the retailer's commitment to strengthening communities across the Midwest.

Since the inception of Meijer Team Gives in 2021, each Meijer store, distribution facility, and supply chain location has been given the opportunity annually to donate $10,000 to a nonprofit in its community. Team members work together to identify and support nonprofit organizations making an impact in the neighborhoods where they live and work. Since 2021, nearly $15 million has been donated to local nonprofits through Meijer Team Gives, with team members choosing where every dollar was donated.

"Meijer Team Gives is one of our team's favorite programs because it lets us play a lead role in supporting non-profits that are doing amazing work in our communities," said Brian Dunigan, Store Director at the Youngstown, Ohio, Meijer. "Inspiring generosity and building stronger communities is at the core of our values, and Meijer Team Gives invites every team member to play an active role in identifying and supporting the organizations that matter most to them."

To date, Meijer Team Gives has provided nearly $15 million to thousands of nonprofit organizations, ranging from community food banks and youth resource centers to animal rescue programs and healthcare programs. The 2025 campaign continues that legacy, with local team members selecting a local nonprofit to receive a $10,000 donation or two organizations to receive $5,000 each.

"Our organization is deeply honored to have been selected as a recipient of a generous donation from Meijer as we rely solely on the support of donations to continue our mission of rescuing and caring for dogs in need," said Cheri Wallace, co-director of Every Dog Matters Rescue located in Northeast Ohio. "This gift from Meijer not only helps us continue our work but also reminds us of the invaluable role our community partners play in making rescue possible. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our community for their continued generosity and support."

Meijer remains dedicated to fostering meaningful change and investing in the neighborhoods it serves. The ongoing success of Meijer Team Gives is a testament to the enthusiasm and compassion of its more than 70,000 team members, who continue to create positive, lasting impacts throughout the Midwest.

