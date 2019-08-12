Fifth Annual 'Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge' Draws Nearly 50,000 Performance Enthusiasts to Street-legal Drag Racing on Woodward Avenue

Passion for performance continues to grow as MotorTrend Group's "Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge" was back in full force with an extra night of high-horsepower fun and a record amount of attendees. This year, more than 47,000 enthusiasts from around the country watched and participated in street-legal racing on historic Woodward Avenue.

"When we first introduced 'Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge' five years ago as a pop-up car show and drag race, we never imagined it would grow to nearly 50,000 performance enthusiasts over two days," said Tim Kuniskis, Global Head of Alfa Romeo and Head of Passenger Cars – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America. "The positive reaction from our fans and continued growth of this one-of-a-kind event fuels our passion to keep delivering products and marketing for performance enthusiasts."

In addition to cash prizes for the race winners and fastest Dodge cars on the drag strip, the fifth annual car festival gave attendees the chance to get in the passenger seat. They were able to take an exhilarating thrill or drift ride in the 707-horsepower Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat and the 717-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, as well as thrill rides in the Durango SRT Pursuit "Speed Trap" concept. If that wasn't enough, they could also race for the best quarter-mile times in the Challenger SRT Demon simulators. More than 6,800 people experienced these Dodge//SRT vehicles firsthand over the span of the two-day event.

The car festival also included a chance to check out more than 300 custom and classic cars in a Show 'n' Shine and watch freestyle motocross dyno, flamethrowers and wheelstander exhibitions.

"Last year's Roadkill Nights was going to be hard to beat, but adding an extra event day this year really brought out a whole new level of turnout and excitement for car enthusiasts," said Michael Deer, MotorTrend Group Automotive Events Senior Director. "We appreciate the support from fans in the Pontiac community and around the country who joined us to experience all the drag racing and thrill rides that Roadkill Nights had to offer."

More than 120 street-legal cars hit the specially prepped 1/8-mile drag strip on Woodward Avenue between Rapid Street and South Boulevard to compete in high-powered drag racing for a cash purse totaling $30,000. The quickest Dodge cars in both the small and large tire categories also took home $5,000 each.

Quickest Dodge Winners

James Pranis , Pennsylvania : 1968 Dodge Charger (Big Tire)

, : 1968 Dodge Charger (Big Tire) Peter Bokedon, Michigan : 1972 Dodge Dart (Small Tire)

Big Tire Winner

Lil Jimmer Kline, Michigan: 1966 Pontiac GTO

Small Tire Winner

Alen Danial, Michigan: 1979 Chevrolet Malibu

In addition to the street-legal drag racing, celebrities, local sheriffs and NHRA racers also hit the drag strip on Woodward Avenue this weekend.

The team of Leah Pritchett and David Freiburger won the celebrity showdown challenge, with a $10,000 prize purse donated to United Way. In total, $21,210 was donated to United Way for Southeastern Michigan through the celebrity showdown challenge, charity auction and raffle tickets.

Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham defeated Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard in the 'Sheriff Showdown,' an old-school grudge match on Woodward Avenue on Saturday, where they each drove a 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye with respective County decals.

Leah Pritchett in her NHRA Top Fuel Dragster and Matt Hagan in his Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody NHRA Funny Car wowed the crowd with exhibition runs.

On Friday and Saturday, the Mopar Career Automotive Program (CAP) public booth spread awareness of the program, which is designed to develop the most highly skilled service technicians in the auto industry. Mopar CAP hosted 20 students and 20 metro-Detroit area dealers to network for dealership placement after the completion of the program. Approximately 1,000 interested prospects received information regarding the Mopar CAP program during the "Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge" event.

About ROADKILL

The ROADKILL brand delivers a one-of-a-kind taste of "Automotive Chaos Theory" and features authentic gearheads David Freiburger and Mike Finnegan in a variety of mediums, including Roadkill Nights branded events, and Roadkill, Roadkill Extra, Roadkill Garage, and Roadkill's Junkyard Gold shows, available on the MotorTrend App.

About MotorTrend Group

MotorTrend Group is the largest automotive media company in the world, bringing together Discovery's fast-growing MotorTrend TV, formerly Velocity, and a vast automotive digital, direct-to-consumer, social, and live event portfolio, including MOTORTREND, HOT ROD, ROADKILL, AUTOMOBILE, and more than 20 other industry-leading brands. With a monthly audience of 26 million across web, TV, and print, and 110 million social followers, culminating in 2 billion monthly content views across all platforms, the company encompasses television's #1 network for automotive superfans, a leading automotive YouTube Channel, and the MotorTrend app, the only auto-dedicated subscription video-on-demand service. MotorTrend serves to embrace, entertain, and empower the motoring world.

About Dodge//SRT

Dodge//SRT offers a complete lineup of performance vehicles that stand out in their own segments. Dodge is America's performance brand and SRT is positioned as the ultimate performance halo of the Dodge brand, together creating a complete and balanced performance brand with one vision and one voice.

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge, who founded the brand in 1914. Their influence continues today. New for 2019, the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye is possessed by the Demon. Its 797-horsepower supercharged HEMI® high-output engine makes it the most powerful, quickest and fastest muscle car, reaching 0-60 miles per hour (mph) in 3.4 seconds, and the fastest GT production car with a ¼-mile elapsed time (ET) of 10.8 seconds at 131 mph. It also reaches a new top speed of 203 mph.

Joining the Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye is the 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, with its more powerful 717-horsepower engine, and the Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody, featuring fender flares from the SRT Hellcat Widebody, which add 3.5 inches of width to the 485-horsepower Scat Pack's standard body. Also new for 2019 is the Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 with exclusive drag strip technology from the iconic Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. The Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 is a drag-oriented, street-legal muscle car and a blank canvas for the serious grassroots drag racer. The 2019 Dodge Durango SRT, America's fastest, most powerful and most capable three-row SUV with a best-in-class tow rating of 8,700 lbs., completes the brand's performance lineup. These visceral performance models join a 2019 brand lineup that includes the Durango, Grand Caravan, Journey, Charger and Challenger — a showroom that offers performance at every price point.

