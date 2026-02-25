Fifth Circuit to Hear Oral Arguments at UH Law Center

HOUSTON, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, which has jurisdiction over federal cases from Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi, will convene at the University of Houston Law Center in early March to hear seven cases. Proceedings will take place in the John M. O'Quinn Law Building and are open to students and the public.

The three-judge panel includes Chief Judge Jennifer Walker Elrod, Judge Patrick E. Higginbotham and Judge James E. Graves Jr. The court will hear four cases on Monday, March 2 and three on Tuesday, March 3.

University of Houston Law Center to host the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

"Judges and lawyers play a vital role in shaping our institutions, values and society," said UH Law Dean Leonard M. Baynes. "By hosting the court over these two days, our students and members of the public have the rare opportunity to witness the appellate process firsthand and gain invaluable insight into how the federal court system works."

The docket reflects the breadth of issues regularly handled by the 5th Circuit, including cases involving criminal law, constitutional claims, civil rights, insurance and employment disputes:

USA v. Shaquaila Lewis , Appellant, No. 25-30104 — a federal criminal appeal challenging a sentence imposed for fraudulently obtaining over $1.1 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

— a federal criminal appeal challenging a sentence imposed for fraudulently obtaining over $1.1 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Lucid Group USA, Appellant v. Monique Johnson, Et. Al.; Texas Automobile Dealers , No. 25-50319 — a commercial dispute involving automobile sales and dealership law, raising questions of federal and state regulatory authority.

— a commercial dispute involving automobile sales and dealership law, raising questions of federal and state regulatory authority. Mark Wightman, Et. Al. Appellants v. Ameritas Life Insurance Corp ., No. 24-30775 — a civil appeal about life insurance coverage and contractual interpretation.

., — a civil appeal about life insurance coverage and contractual interpretation. E'Mann Comichi, Appellant v. Ingrid Pethel, Et. Al., No. 25-10954 — a civil rights action arising from alleged constitutional violations.

— a civil rights action arising from constitutional violations. Michael Molitor, Appellant v. City of Sulphur , No. 25-30432 — a municipal liability case involving the City of Sulphur.

— a municipal liability case involving the City of Sulphur. Eric McCutchan, Et. Al. Appellants v. Mary Nicholson, Et. Al. v. Office of the Attorney General of Texas, No. 25-10890 — a case involving state government authority and constitutional or statutory interpretation.

— a case involving state government authority and constitutional or statutory interpretation. Nestor Beltran, Appellant v. Lockheed Martin Corp, No. 25-10808 — an employment dispute involving a major federal contractor.

No backpacks, recording devices and cameras will be allowed while the court is in session.

WHAT: 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals oral arguments in seven cases over two days.

WHERE: The John M. O'Quinn Law Building, 4170 Martin Luther King Blvd., Houston, TX 77204 and online.

WHEN: 9 a.m., March 2 and 3, 2026

For more information and to register, please visit: United States Court of Appeals - University of Houston Law Center

Media contacts:

Carrie Anna Criado, UH Law Center Assistant Dean of Communications and Marketing, 713-743-2184, [email protected]; Rashda Khan Director of Communications, 713-743-2184 [email protected]

About the University of Houston Law Center

The University of Houston Law Center (UHLC) is a dynamic, top-tier law school located in the nation's 4th largest city. It is ranked #9 among U.S. law schools for return on investment (ROI) by LawCrossing and in the ABA Journal. UHLC's Health Law, Intellectual Property and Information Law, Legal Writing Program, and Part-time programs rank in the U.S. News Top 15. It awards Doctor of Jurisprudence (J.D.) and Master of Laws (LL.M.) degrees, through its academic branch, the College of Law. The Law Center is more than just a law school. It is a powerful hub of intellectual activity with more than 12 centers and institutes that fuel its educational mission and national reputation. UHLC is fully accredited by the American Bar Association and is a member of the Association of American Law Schools.

About the University of Houston

The University of Houston is a Carnegie-designated Tier One public research university recognized with a Phi Beta Kappa chapter for excellence in undergraduate education. UH serves the globally competitive Houston and Gulf Coast Region by providing world-class faculty, experiential learning and strategic industry partnerships. Located in the nation's fourth-largest city and one of the most ethnically and culturally diverse regions in the country, UH is a federally designated Hispanic- and Asian American-Serving institution with an enrollment of more than 47,000 students.

SOURCE University of Houston Law Center