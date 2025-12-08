Build Your Global Arbitration Skills with UH Law's Certificate Program in January

HOUSTON, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Houston Law Center is presenting the International Arbitration Certificate Program, a five-day intensive workshop for legal practitioners, in-house counsel, and advanced law students who want to master international, commercial, and labor arbitration while connecting with leaders in international dispute resolution.

The workshop will be held on January 5-9, 2026, and is approved for 24.75 hours of Texas MCLE credit, including 1 hour in ethics. Only 40 seats are available.

"This short but intensive program is a great opportunity to develop existing skills or gain new skills in the important area of international arbitration and build a global network in this dynamic practice area," said Karen Jones, executive director of Global and Graduate Programs at UHLC.

By participating in lectures, reflective case studies, and interactive workshops, attendees will:

Gain practical and academic insight into arbitration strategy and procedure

Improve advocacy and drafting skills for cross-border disputes

Learn directly from leading experts and practitioners

Connect with other professionals

The program will be hosted by the Global and Graduate Programs at UHLC and is made possible in part by the financial support of Seyfarth Shaw LLP, through the efforts of Dr. James Dorough-Lewis and Mr. Jacob Carr.

WHAT: International Arbitration Certificate Program

WHERE: University of Houston Law Center – Houston, TX

WHEN: January 5–9, 2026

COST: $899 per participant

Click here to register for the event.

For more information, please contact Carrie Anna Criado, UH Law Center Assistant Dean of Communications and Marketing, 713-743-2184, [email protected] or Rashda Khan, Communications Director, 325-656-2824, [email protected].

About the University of Houston Law Center

The University of Houston Law Center (UHLC) is a dynamic, top-tier law school located in the nation's 4th largest city. UHLC's Health Law and Part-time programs rank in the U.S. News Top 10. It awards Doctor of Jurisprudence (J.D.) and Master of Laws (LL.M.) degrees, through its academic branch, the College of Law. The Law Center is more than just a law school. It is a powerful hub of intellectual activity with more than 12 centers and institutes that fuel its educational mission and national reputation. UHLC is fully accredited by the American Bar Association and is a member of the Association of American Law Schools.

About the University of Houston

The University of Houston is a Carnegie-designated Tier One public research university recognized with a Phi Beta Kappa chapter for excellence in undergraduate education. UH serves the globally competitive Houston and Gulf Coast Region by providing world-class faculty, experiential learning and strategic industry partnerships. Located in the nation's fourth-largest city and one of the most ethnically and culturally diverse regions in the country, UH is a federally designated Hispanic- and Asian American-Serving institution with an enrollment of more than 47,000 students.

SOURCE University of Houston Law Center