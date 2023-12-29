Fifth Contaminated Cantaloupe Lawsuit filed by Ron Simon & Associates for Victim Hospitalized after Eating Pre-Cut Cantaloupe at a Texas Buffet

Ron Simon & Associates

29 Dec, 2023

HOUSTON, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The national food safety law firm of Ron Simon & Associates has filed another lawsuit in the Cantaloupe Salmonella Outbreak linked to Malichita and Rudy branded cantaloupe distributed by Sofia Produce, L.L.C. (Trufresh).

This lawsuit was filed on behalf of Tamy Dillon, a Texas resident who became ill with salmonella poisoning after eating cantaloupe at the AA China Super Buffet Inc, located in Burleson, Texas.  She was rushed to the hospital by ambulance after suffering severe gastrointestinal illness and cognitive decline, and remained in the hospital for six days.

According to National Food Safety Attorney Ron Simon:

 "This outbreak has grown quickly, with Trufresh recalling both Malichita and Rudy branded contaminated cantaloupe which, in some cases, was pre-cut and served in grocery stores and restaurants nationwide.  The outbreak victim count has now exceeded 300, with nearly half being hospitalized due to the severity of their illnesses.  Unfortunately, Ms. Dillon was one of those victims.  We are going to do everything possible to help the victims and determine exactly how salmonella got into the fruit."

More than 300 victims of salmonella-contaminated cantaloupe have been identified in at least 42 states, but that number will grow as more victims step forward. Ron Simon & Associates represents several of the victims.

Ron Simon & Associates Establishes a Salmonella Cantaloupe Claim Center for Victims

Mr. Simon and his law firm have established a Salmonella Cantaloupe Claim Center to assist victims in the outbreak.  The Salmonella Cantaloupe Claim Center can be reached toll-free at 1-888-335-4901, or at either www.ronsimonassociates.com/ or cantaloupesalmonellalawsuit.com/.

About Food Safety Attorney Ron Simon

Over the last 25 years, Ron Simon and his colleagues have prosecuted thousands of food poisoning cases for victims across the United States.  His work has resulted in numerous upgrades to food safety procedures in Fortune 500 companies and in legislation designed to protect consumers from dangerous food-borne pathogens. 

Mr. Simon and his clients have been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media.  Mr. Simon and his legal team have collected over $750,000,000 for their clients.  He regularly publishes articles about food safety and litigation at www.foodpoisoningnews.com which are read by viewers in over 180 countries.

Through litigation, media commentary, and his food poisoning publications, Mr. Simon relentlessly challenges food manufacturers, distributors, and restaurants to do a better job in making our food safe.  

For media inquiries or more information on the Salmonella Cantaloupe outbreak, and ongoing litigation, please contact Ron Simon directly at (713) 819-8116 or [email protected].

SOURCE Ron Simon & Associates

