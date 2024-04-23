FIFTH WALL NAMES JEREMY FOX & G.M. NICHOLAS VIK CO-PRESIDENTS

—In addition to appointing the Firm's first Co-Presidents,

NEW YORK, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifth Wall—the largest asset manager focused on improving, future-proofing, and decarbonizing the built world—announced that Jeremy Fox and G.M. Nicholas "Magnus" Vik have been appointed the Firm's Co-Presidents, a new position, to help guide the company through its next phase of transformational growth.

Jeremy Fox (left) and G.M. Nicholas Vik at Fifth Wall's new NYC headquarters in Hudson Yards.

"We set out eight years ago to start a Firm that would meaningfully address the collision that we saw happening between real estate and technology, that idea has turned into an established category," shared Brendan Wallace, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Fifth Wall. "As new, unprecedented headwinds—from asset obsolescence, housing affordability, climate change, construction costs, to security risks, and beyond—continue to make it more challenging to own and operate real estate, we are more committed than ever to delivering strategic solutions and instrumental opportunities to our valued Limited Partners and Portfolio Companies. I'm thrilled to have Jeremy and Magnus take on the role of Co-Presidents, their impressive careers and unparalleled knowledge of the industry will be instrumental in continuing to grow our Firm and support our network."

In addition to serving as Co-President, Fox will continue to oversee Fifth Wall's Global Partner Coverage team, focusing on strategic partnerships and capital markets. Fox joined the Firm's leadership team in February 2021 from Credit Suisse, where he had served as the Co-Head of North America Real Estate, Gaming, and Lodging Investment Banking. He previously spent nearly two decades at Deutsche Bank, most recently serving as the Head of US Equity Capital Markets. Fox will continue to be based out of the Firm's new Hudson Yards headquarters.

In tandem with serving as Co-President, alongside Fox, Vik has been appointed Fifth Wall's Chief Operating Officer. Vik joined the Firm in March 2020 as Vice President of Strategy & Operations. He quickly rose through the ranks, assuming the role of Partner and Head of Strategy & Operations in January 2022. Vik has played an instrumental role in setting and executing the strategy of the Firm and scaling Fifth Wall's platform. Prior to joining Fifth Wall, Vik was Director of Strategy & Finance and a founding member at Renew Health. Previously, he was an early member of the Revenue Strategy team at Snap Inc., where he helped to scale the advertising business in preparation for the company's 2017 IPO. Vik started his career at Cambridge Associates, where he advised leading institutions on VC and private equity investment strategies, before joining ICONIQ Capital. Vik is based out of the Firm's LA office, the city within which the Firm was founded.

Fox and Vik's new positions are effective as of April 2024. They will report directly to Wallace.

"In their time at Fifth Wall, Jeremy and Magnus have proven to be highly valuable assets to our team, our Limited Partners, and our Portfolio Companies," said Brad Greiwe, Chairman of Fifth Wall. "Their unmatched expertise will be instrumental in continuing to nurture the Firm's core growth – ensuring we are best positioned to serve the needs of the global real estate industry."

In addition to Fox and Vik's appointment to Co-Presidents, Fifth Wall has also elevated five other senior team members. Peter Gajdoš, a Partner on the Firm's investment team since 2021, has been elevated to Deputy Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager. Jon Hong, another Partner on the Firm's investment team since 2021, has assumed the role of Deputy Portfolio Manager. Fifth Wall has also meaningfully scaled its Finance and Legal operations, promoting Luke Harris—General Counsel—and Eric Lee—Chief Financial Officer—to Partners. Michael New has also been promoted to Partner on Fifth Wall's Partner Coverage Team.

About Fifth Wall

Founded within 2016, Fifth Wall, a Certified B. Corp, is the largest asset manager focused on improving, future-proofing, and decarbonizing the built world. With ~$3B in commitments and capital under management, Fifth Wall is backed by a global mix of 110+ strategic limited partners from 20+ countries, including BNP Paribas Real Estate, British Land, CBRE, Cushman & Wakefield, Hilton, Hines, Host Hotels and Resorts, Kimco Realty Corporation, Lennar, Marriott International, MetLife Investment Management, MGM Resorts, Related Companies, Starwood Capital, Toll Brothers, and others. This consortium represents one of the largest groups of potential partners in the global built world ecosystem, resulting in transformational investments and collaboration with portfolio companies to cut emissions, improve efficiency, and maximize returns. Founded in Los Angeles and headquartered in New York, Fifth Wall's other offices include San Francisco, London, and Singapore.

For more about Fifth Wall, its Limited Partners, and portfolio, visit www.fifthwall.com.

