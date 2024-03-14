Fifty Grande Recognizes 50 Hotels in Its First 'Greatest Hotels Ever' Awards

Fifty Grande Lists the Reader-Nominated Top Hotels Across the U.S.

NEW YORK, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel magazine Fifty Grande recognized 50 hotels for its first 'Greatest Hotels Ever' awards, nominated by readers. Hotels had to meet two criteria to secure a nomination; they had to be located in the United States and needed to average a rate of under $350 per night.

"This collection of hotels reflects the adventurous spirit and eclectic interests of our Fifty Grande community," said Editor-in-Chief Chris Walsh. ­The chosen hotels offer an array of interesting amenities and thoughtful guest experiences. This carefully curated selection celebrates the best in­­ affordable tourism, highlighting exceptional accommodations that redefine the travel experience without breaking the bank.

The "Greatest Hotels Ever" are:

Northeast & Mid-Atlantic

The Asbury, Asbury Park, N.J.

The Dean Hotel, Providence

Hotel Zena, Washington, D.C.

The Lincoln Hotel, Biddeford, Maine

Oak Bluffs Inn, Martha's Vineyard, Mass.

The Schoolhouse Hotel, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.

TWA Hotel, New York

The Verb, Boston

Woodstock Inn and Resort, Woodstock, Vt.

South

Crazy Water Hotel, Mineral Wells, Texas

Emeline, Charleston

Flophouze, Round Top, Texas

Grand Bohemian Lodge, Greenville, S.C.

Graduate Nashville, Nashville

Hotel San Jose, Austin

Hotel Tupelo, Tupelo, Miss.

Kimpton Overland Hotel Atlanta Airport, Atlanta

The Pontchartrain Hotel, New Orleans

The Reserve at Hot Springs, Hot Springs, Ark.

The Vendue, Charleston

West

Ace Hotel Palm Springs, Palm Springs

'Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach, Honolulu

Best Friends Roadhouse and Mercantile, Kanab, Utah

The Eddy Taproom & Hotel, Golden, Colo.

The Edgewater Hotel, Seattle

Grouse Mountain Lodge, Whitefish

Hotel Chaco, Albuquerque

Hotel Figeroa, Los Angeles

Hotel Max, Seattle

Hotel McCoy, Tucson

Hotel Zetta, San Francisco

McMenamins Kennedy School, Portland, Ore.

The Pearl Hotel, San Diego

Shore Lodge, McCall, Idaho

Urban Cowboy, Denver

The Venetian, Las Vegas

Wyoming Inn, Jackson Hole

Midwest

21c Museum Hotel, St. Louis

Bottleworks Hotel, Indianapolis

The Brown Hotel, Louisville

Hotel Donaldson, Fargo

Hotel Millwright, Amana, Iowa

Hotel on Phillips, Sioux Falls

The Junto, Columbus

Kinn Guesthouse, Milwaukee

Magnolia Omaha, Omaha

Palmer House, Chicago

The Siren Hotel, Detroit

Union Station Hotel, St. Louis

Viceroy Hotel, Chicago

The survey was conducted September 4 - 25, 2023 and the results were based on 1825 respondents. For the full story, visit www.fiftygrande.com .

ABOUT FIFTY GRANDE

Fifty Grande is a digital and print travel publication that explores the U.S.

