Fifty Grande Recognizes 50 Hotels in Its First 'Greatest Hotels Ever' Awards

14 Mar, 2024, 15:02 ET
Fifty Grande Lists the Reader-Nominated Top Hotels Across the U.S.
NEW YORK, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel magazine Fifty Grande recognized 50 hotels for its first 'Greatest Hotels Ever' awards, nominated by readers. Hotels had to meet two criteria to secure a nomination; they had to be located in the United States and needed to average a rate of under $350 per night.
"This collection of hotels reflects the adventurous spirit and eclectic interests of our Fifty Grande community," said Editor-in-Chief Chris Walsh. The chosen hotels offer an array of interesting amenities and thoughtful guest experiences. This carefully curated selection celebrates the best in affordable tourism, highlighting exceptional accommodations that redefine the travel experience without breaking the bank.
The "Greatest Hotels Ever" are:
Northeast & Mid-Atlantic
The Asbury, Asbury Park, N.J.
The Dean Hotel, Providence
Hotel Zena, Washington, D.C.
The Lincoln Hotel, Biddeford, Maine
Oak Bluffs Inn, Martha's Vineyard, Mass.
The Schoolhouse Hotel, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.
TWA Hotel, New York
The Verb, Boston
Woodstock Inn and Resort, Woodstock, Vt.
South
Crazy Water Hotel, Mineral Wells, Texas
Emeline, Charleston
Flophouze, Round Top, Texas
Grand Bohemian Lodge, Greenville, S.C.
Graduate Nashville, Nashville
Hotel San Jose, Austin
Hotel Tupelo, Tupelo, Miss.
Kimpton Overland Hotel Atlanta Airport, Atlanta
The Pontchartrain Hotel, New Orleans
The Reserve at Hot Springs, Hot Springs, Ark.
The Vendue, Charleston
West
Ace Hotel Palm Springs, Palm Springs
'Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach, Honolulu
Best Friends Roadhouse and Mercantile, Kanab, Utah
The Eddy Taproom & Hotel, Golden, Colo.
The Edgewater Hotel, Seattle
Grouse Mountain Lodge, Whitefish
Hotel Chaco, Albuquerque
Hotel Figeroa, Los Angeles
Hotel Max, Seattle
Hotel McCoy, Tucson
Hotel Zetta, San Francisco
McMenamins Kennedy School, Portland, Ore.
The Pearl Hotel, San Diego
Shore Lodge, McCall, Idaho
Urban Cowboy, Denver
The Venetian, Las Vegas
Wyoming Inn, Jackson Hole
Midwest
21c Museum Hotel, St. Louis
Bottleworks Hotel, Indianapolis
The Brown Hotel, Louisville
Hotel Donaldson, Fargo
Hotel Millwright, Amana, Iowa
Hotel on Phillips, Sioux Falls
The Junto, Columbus
Kinn Guesthouse, Milwaukee
Magnolia Omaha, Omaha
Palmer House, Chicago
The Siren Hotel, Detroit
Union Station Hotel, St. Louis
Viceroy Hotel, Chicago
The survey was conducted September 4 - 25, 2023 and the results were based on 1825 respondents. For the full story, visit www.fiftygrande.com.
