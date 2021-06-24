Fifty-Six Percent of Americans Brag to Their Friends and Family About A Sale They Found, According to a Survey Commissioned by Slickdeals

More than half (56%) brag to their friends and family about a sale they found.

Sixty-nine percent of respondents said they want to share their good deals so others can find great purchases, too. Fifty-eight percent feel inclined to tell strangers how much money they saved when complimented on their outfit that they bought on sale.

After finding a good deal, 52% of respondents said they need to sit back and reflect on what just happened. On average, these reflections can last up to 30 minutes.

Some respondents said the best deals they've ever found in their lives include huge discounts on designer clothing, exercise equipment and jewelry.

One respondent even recalled scoring a $500 flight from Hong Kong to Chicago so they could be reunited with their spouse.

According to Ryan Tronier, senior personal finance editor at Slickdeals,"Many of us have had the experience of discovering a great deal and wanting to share it with our friends and family. The access we have online helps us to share information with a greater pool of people and crowd-led deal hunting is becoming increasingly popular."

Yet, finding deals is about more than just bragging rights. Data showed three in four Americans look for deals online because they want to save money. In fact, 45% will only buy products if they're on sale — claiming they'll never pay full price for something they find online.

Seventy-five percent said they care more about finding the best value than just buying into a sale because something is cheap.

In order to catch products right when they go on sale, 44% of people have sale alerts set up. Eighty-nine percent of those using sale alerts said it made finding online deals significantly easier for them.

People will also keep their eyes on a pending deal for an average of nine days before giving up.

Currently, respondents said they're keeping their eyes peeled for deals on clothes (44%), shoes (33%) and groceries (31%).

Meanwhile, the hardest things to find online right now include video game consoles (21%), computer parts (17%) and home appliances (15%).

Fifty-one percent of Americans will purchase a hard-to-find product, even if it's not on sale. Half said they didn't like or care for people who resell and scalp hard-to-find products online.

Interestingly, however, 39% said their feelings change if they're suddenly the ones reselling products.

Slickdeals' Tronier added, "Whether deal-seeking for bragging rights, fun or to save money, this survey illustrates that consumers are actively looking to find the best value for their dollar. Our community of savvy shoppers is discovering, connecting and voting up the very best deals at any given time, so it's like having 12 million friends helping you understand whether you're getting the best price."

HOW FAR WOULD AMERICANS GO TO GET A GOOD DEAL?

1. Take an online survey 63%





2. Sign up for an email newsletter 59%





3. Sign up for a rewards program 51%





4. Sign up for text updates 50%





5. Apply for a store's credit card 28%

