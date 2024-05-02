FIG Names Damien Reid as Partner and Managing Director

Hire Is Another Firm Commitment to Breakthrough Storytelling for FIG's Next Chapter

NEW YORK, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FIG , an independent creative agency, today named Damien Reid as Partner and Managing Director for the agency. Damien will focus on leading client relationships and will join the agency's executive team. He will report to Partner and CEO Judith Carr-Rodriguez.

"We are thrilled to welcome Damien to the team," said Judith Carr-Rodriguez, Partner and CEO of FIG. "He is a champion of great storytelling, a trusted partner and advisor to his clients. We are all very hands on with our clients and the work, and we think it is imperative we have someone in our partner group that is solely focused on our clients and solving their problems through creativity. I am so happy to welcome him and to work closely with him."

Reid joins FIG with over 20 years of industry experience, having held leadership roles at some of the world's most recognized agencies including FCB, Ogilvy, BBDO and Anomaly, where he spent 13 years, most recently as Managing Partner and Group Business Head. He has led award-winning campaigns for iconic brands including the NFL, Budweiser, Duracell, Google, DICK's Sporting Goods, Johnny Walker, Crown Royal and more. He has been recognized through a variety of awards, such as One Show, EFFIE, Clio and ANAs.

"I've always been enamored with the power of storytelling. What it can do, and importantly, how it makes you feel. Which is why I couldn't be more excited and humbled to join the FIG team. Stacked with some of the most imaginative, talented and passionate storytellers in our field today."

Damien's appointment comes on the heels of the recent additions of Justine Armour as Partner and Chief Creative Officer, and Amber Higgins as Partner and Chief Strategy Officer. Damien will spearhead all client relationships as well as leading the Account teams at FIG, working closely with Justine, Amber and Frederick Stallings, Partner and Chief Data Officer.

An independent creative agency, FIG are proudly Storytellers for the Information Age. We exist to create a fabled era in the history of a brand's story. FIG uniquely blends top talent and a complete commitment to creativity underpinned by StoryDataTM, the agency's proprietary creative AI data platform that turns creative into actionable data - ultimately helping their clients tell better, more effective stories.

