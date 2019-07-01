Fight for Independence and Desire for Closure Mark Gritty Dramas on Gran Cine in July

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympusat, Inc., the TV and media industry leader specializing in Spanish-language TV networks presents Gran Cine, a contemporary Spanish-language movie network offering a wide range of originally produced and recently released blockbusters from México, Latin America, and the U.S., 24 hours a day without commercial interruption.

This month, Gran Cine is pleased to present a wide range of thought-provoking films running the gamut from dark comedy to historical biopic, a thriller and a poignant study about triumphing over the grief of losing a loved one.

Levantamuertos

07/03 – 10:00 p.m. EDT

Things literally heat up for Ivan (Daniel Galo), a coroner's assistant assigned to traverse the streets of Mexicali picking up corpses in Levantamuertos. Grief stricken by the loss of his brother and struggling to cope with the monotony of his stomach-turning work in 120-degree heat, Ivan seeks relief at the local bar where he meets Rosa (Sofia Felix). After a night of debauchery, things go from bad to worse when Ivan awakens next to Rosa's motionless body and winds up acquiring a pet pig named Homie in a raffle. A low-key seriocomedy, from first-time feature director Miguel Nuñez, Levantamuertos was filmed in and around Mexicali, Mexico. It costars Roberto Medina, Heriberto Norzagaray and Felipe Tututi.

Morelos

07/07 – 10:00 p.m. EDT

The action takes place between 1812 to 1815 during the early days of the Mexican War of Independence. Directed by industry veteran Antonio Serrano (Hidalgo, Lucia, Lucia), the biopic tells the story of José María Morelos y Pavon, a Roman Catholic priest and successful rebel leader. Motivated by his desire to address social injustices, Morelos leads a small but disciplined army to important victories against Royalist forces despite having no military experience. Dagoberto Gama stars as José María Morelos. Raúl Méndez, Juan Ignacio Aranda, Stephanie Sigman and Gustavo Sanchez Parra costar.

Nos Vemos Papá (See You Dad)

07/10 – 10:00 p.m. EDT

After the death of her beloved father, Pilar slips into an all-consuming melancholy that devolves into an inability to leave the protective cocoon of her home and the hallucinatory relationship she maintains with her departed parent. Helmed by first-time feature director Lucía Carreras, Nos Vemos Papá stars Cecilia Suárez as Pilar and Marcelo D'Andrea as her father. The film is at once a carefully nuanced character study of the frailty of the human condition and a beautifully photographed work of modern Mexican cinema.

Borrar de la Memoria (Delete from Memory)

07/14 – 10:00 p.m. EDT

Set against the backdrop of the chaotic student protests that took place in Mexico during the 60s, Borrar de la Memoria deftly and unflinchingly tells the tale of relentless journalist Germán Acosta, who commits to solving the 1968 brutal murder of Diana Inés. At the same time, Acosta investigates the case of Roberto Renteria, a young cinematographer who mysteriously disappeared the same year and who may hold the key to those responsible for shocking crimes. Alfredo Gurrola directs. Adalberto Parra stars as Germán Acosta; with Diana Garcia (Sin Nombre, What Maisie Knew) and Rodrigo Virago as Roberto Rentería.

