Fight Hunger. Spark Change. Together We Can Make A Difference

Kellogg knows that the greatest impact we can have is with our foods – reducing hunger and working with others to improve the sustainability of our ingredients. Through our Breakfasts for Better Days commitments, we are working to create 3 billion Better Days by the end of 2025. This includes helping to make better days for people in need and to make sure children have the best start to their day by getting breakfast at school.

To raise awareness of the issue of hunger and to help provide meals for those in need, Kellogg is partnering with Walmart again this year, participating in its Fight Hunger. Spark Change program – a nationwide initiative encouraging the public to take action in the fight against hunger.

Kellogg's partnership with Walmart and its Fight Hunger. Spark Change program is one example of a how the purchase of our products can have an impact that extends from store shelves to neighborhood food banks. This program is a great illustration of how leveraging shared values with customers can help those who need it most.

To understand the importance of programs like Fight Hunger. Spark Change, we asked Scott Salmon, Chief Customer Officer, to share some background on this cause-marketing partnership.

As the head of sales for Kellogg in the U.S., relationships are important to me. Long-term partnerships allow our company to build lasting connections with consumers and communicate our values to them at the store level, while they shop. For several years, Kellogg has had the opportunity to collaborate with Walmart in the U.S. on its Fight Hunger. Spark Change program. With each item purchased, our company has donated the monetary equivalent of one meal to Feeding America. This program is meaningful to us, and we love participating in it because its impact is local: all donations made in the community go directly to the local community where the product is purchased. Social impact programs like this are powerful because they allow neighbors to help neighbors in stores where they shop.

At Kellogg, fighting hunger and feeding potential is core to who we are. Programs like Fight Hunger. Spark Change represent our values and allow us to bring our company's heart and soul to life in the aisle of the store. Think about this: every $1.00 helps provide 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks. That means that a simple everyday action like buying a box of your favorite cereal during the month of April can help provide meals to a foodbank in your community!

In addition to shopping in the store, it's important to bring awareness to the issue of hunger relief. Many people aren't aware that purchasing specially marked Kellogg's products at Walmart helps to donate a meal to someone in need. Our social media team created a fun video to encourage our social followers to use the hashtag #fighthunger to bring awareness to this campaign. I think it's pretty great—and does a nice job of helping to encourage more people to support this promotion. I've sent it to my friends, and posted it on my own Facebook page because it's important to remind our friends and family that each of us can take small actions that have big impact in the fight against hunger. Partnerships with organizations like Feeding America, and retailers like Walmart, help us to reinforce our commitments to helping to end hunger, and live our values in all that we do. This month, I hope you'll #fighthunger, buy a participating product and support this campaign!

To join us in our efforts to reduce hunger, please visit Walmart's Fight Hunger. Spark change. To learn more about Kellogg's commitment to reducing hunger and our global Breakfasts for Better Days initiatives, visit our Corporate Responsibility website.

