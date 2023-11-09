Fight Hunger with Feeding America and its Partners this Holiday Season

CHICAGO, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National partners of Feeding America, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization, are supporting neighbors in need during this busy holiday season. Several Feeding America partners, including BMW, The Fresh Market, Fresh Thyme Market, Hy-Vee, Jersey Mike's Subs, Maverik, Southeastern Grocers and T-Mobile are giving back to help people who may not know where they will find their next meal.

The Feeding America nationwide network of more than 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs has been on the front lines responding to increased demand for food assistance this year, especially in the face of elevated food prices. 44 million people, including more than 13 million children, live in food insecure households, and 1 out of 6 people turned to the charitable food sector for help in 2022.

"For millions of people, the holiday season can look very different as they turn to food banks to help provide nourishment for their families," said Casey Marsh, Chief Development Officer at Feeding America. "We are grateful to our many partners for joining the movement to end hunger and for helping to provide everyone an opportunity to give back this holiday season."

Here are the many ways shoppers can help fight hunger during this giving season:

BMW . For the last six years, BMW North America has proudly supported people in accessing the healthy food everyone needs to thrive. So far, they have helped to provide over 15 million meals through Feeding America. Through November 30 , the purchase of a new BMW will help provide 200 meals to people facing hunger.





For the last six years, BMW North America has proudly supported people in accessing the healthy food everyone needs to thrive. So far, they have helped to provide over 15 million meals through Feeding America. Through , the purchase of a new BMW will help provide 200 meals to people facing hunger. The Fresh Market. Through December 31, 2023 , customers can round up at check out at 161 The Fresh Market store locations.





Through , customers can round up at check out at 161 The Fresh Market store locations. Fresh Thyme Market . As Fresh Thyme Market continues to give back to the communities they serve, through November 30 , participating Fresh Thyme Market locations will have the option of rounding up at the register to help provide meals for local partner food banks within the Feeding America network.





As Fresh Thyme Market continues to give back to the communities they serve, through , participating Fresh Thyme Market locations will have the option of rounding up at the register to help provide meals for local partner food banks within the Feeding America network. Hy-Vee . From November 16 through December 31 , Hy-Vee will offer a register roundup campaign and online donation page as part of the 100 Million Meals campaign for the Feeding America network. Customers are encouraged to support neighbors experiencing hunger in their communities by rounding up their grocery total to the nearest dollar at checkout or by making a donation of their choice online. All donations will support Feeding America partner food banks in their local community.





. From , Hy-Vee will offer a register roundup campaign and online donation page as part of the 100 Million Meals campaign for the Feeding America network. Customers are encouraged to support neighbors experiencing hunger in their communities by rounding up their grocery total to the nearest dollar at checkout or by making a donation of their choice online. All donations will support Feeding America partner food banks in their local community. Jersey Mike's Subs . Jersey Mike's is partnering once again with Feeding America to help local partner food banks keep their shelves stocked this holiday season. On Saturday, November 18 , and Sunday, November 19 , Jersey Mike's will donate 20 percent of sales to Feeding America. Guests can place orders in-store or for pickup through Jersey Mike's website or app. Delivery is available through the app or third-party delivery partners.





Jersey Mike's is partnering once again with Feeding America to help local partner food banks keep their shelves stocked this holiday season. On , and , Jersey Mike's will donate 20 percent of sales to Feeding America. Guests can place orders in-store or for pickup through Jersey Mike's website or app. Delivery is available through the app or third-party delivery partners. Maverik – Adventure's First Stop . Maverik's Round Up Your Change Campaign will run to November 30, 2023 . Customers can visit their local Maverik across 12 western states to round up their cash and credit transactions to the nearest dollar or more. Maverik is kicking off their campaign with a $250,000 gift to Feeding America supporting partner food banks in their 12-state Maverik footprint.





Maverik's Round Up Your Change Campaign will run to . Customers can visit their local Maverik across 12 western states to round up their cash and credit transactions to the nearest dollar or more. Maverik is kicking off their campaign with a gift to Feeding America supporting partner food banks in their 12-state Maverik footprint. Southeastern Grocers . To commence the season of giving and supporting people in need during the holidays, Southeastern Grocers is activating its holiday hunger relief program to help raise funds and awareness for food insecurity. Starting November 15 through December 19 , Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn -Dixie customers can help their neighbors in need this holiday season by donating $1* , $5 or rounding up their grocery bill. Every cent raised will support Feeding America and partner food banks throughout Alabama , Florida , Georgia , Louisiana and Mississippi .





To commence the season of giving and supporting people in need during the holidays, Southeastern Grocers is activating its holiday hunger relief program to help raise funds and awareness for food insecurity. Starting , Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and -Dixie customers can help their neighbors in need this holiday season by donating , or rounding up their grocery bill. Every cent raised will support Feeding America and partner food banks throughout , , , and . T-Mobile. For every tap on the offer in T-Mobile's app on Giving Tuesday, November 28 , T-Mobile will donate $1* , up to $200,000 .

People can help fight hunger this holiday season in other ways, such as volunteering, making a donation or engaging on social media. Contact your local food bank to see how you can help during the holidays and beyond. For more information on ways you can fight hunger year-round, visit feedingamerica.org.

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks.

Media Contact

Emily James

Feeding America

About Feeding America

Feeding America is committed to an America where no one is hungry. We support tens of millions of people who experience food insecurity to get the food and resources they say they need to thrive as part of a nationwide network of food banks, statewide food bank associations, food pantries and meal programs. We also invest in innovative solutions to increase equitable access to nutritious food, advocate for legislation that improves food security and work to address factors that impact food security, such as health, cost of living and employment. We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations, and supporters, united with them in a movement to end hunger. Visit FeedingAmerica.org to learn more.

SOURCE Feeding America