Join Feeding America and its partners to support people facing hunger during the holidays

CHICAGO, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National partners of Feeding America are joining together this holiday season to support neighbors facing hunger. Several partners, including Amazon Fresh, Carhartt & Metallica's All Within My Hands Foundation, Crate & Barrel Holdings, Food Lion, Fresh Thyme Market, Maverik, Walmart and Wawa are giving back to make sure every family has what they need to celebrate.

Across the country, people are working hard to keep their families nourished during the holidays, even as they navigate SNAP disruptions, missed paychecks from the government shutdown and the highest food insecurity rate in a decade. The Feeding America network is working alongside local communities and companies to help every family gather around a full table this holiday season.

"People experiencing hunger want the same thing we all want for ourselves during the holidays, the opportunity to gather with families to celebrate our traditions," said Casey Marsh, chief development officer at Feeding America. "As more people turn to food banks for support this year, we're grateful for our partners and supporters whose generosity and commitment helps to ensure everyone can feel the same peace of mind we all want this holiday season."

Here are the many ways shoppers can help people facing hunger during the holidays:

Amazon Fresh . From Nov. 1 - Dec. 31, Amazon Fresh will donate $0.10 from each purchase of any Amazon Grocery, Amazon Fresh, Aplenty, Amazon Saver, or 365 by Whole Foods Market brand product by a customer online in the Amazon Fresh storefront and in an Amazon Fresh store located in the following states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, North Carolina, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.





From Nov. 1 - Dec. 31, Amazon Fresh will donate $0.10 from each purchase of any Amazon Grocery, Amazon Fresh, Aplenty, Amazon Saver, or 365 by Whole Foods Market brand product by a customer online in the Amazon Fresh storefront and in an Amazon Fresh store located in the following states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, North Carolina, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin. Carhartt & Metallica's All Within My Hands Foundation. Carhartt & the All Within My Hands Foundation are making more meals possible year-round through their Giving Tuesday campaign celebrating the farmers across the country who help make holiday meals possible. Together they will make a combined gift of $500k supporting Feeding America as part of their "Making the Holidays Possible" campaign.





Carhartt & the All Within My Hands Foundation are making more meals possible year-round through their Giving Tuesday campaign celebrating the farmers across the country who help make holiday meals possible. Together they will make a combined gift of $500k supporting Feeding America as part of their "Making the Holidays Possible" campaign. Crate & Barrel Holdings. Across Crate & Barrel Holdings' family of brands, customers will have the opportunity to donate to Feeding America in stores and online from November 13 - December 25, 2025. Its brands, including Crate & Barrel, Crate & Kids, CB2, and Hudson Grace, will also donate a designated amount for every purchase made of select items benefiting Feeding America.





Across Crate & Barrel Holdings' family of brands, customers will have the opportunity to donate to Feeding America in stores and online from November 13 - December 25, 2025. Its brands, including Crate & Barrel, Crate & Kids, CB2, and Hudson Grace, will also donate a designated amount for every purchase made of select items benefiting Feeding America. Food Lion . From Nov. 5 - Dec. 9, you can join Food Lion in fighting hunger this holiday season by buying a Holiday Food Box or making a cash donation. For every box sold, Food Lion will donate to their local Feeding America partner food bank.





From Nov. 5 - Dec. 9, you can join Food Lion in fighting hunger this holiday season by buying a Holiday Food Box or making a cash donation. For every box sold, Food Lion will donate to their local Feeding America partner food bank. Fresh Thyme Market . Give hope this season with Fresh Thyme Market by donating at the register or selecting a food drive bag that helps provide essentials: $5 donation for a produce bag, $10 donation for a grocery bag or $15 donation for a body care bag.





Give hope this season with Fresh Thyme Market by donating at the register or selecting a food drive bag that helps provide essentials: $5 donation for a produce bag, $10 donation for a grocery bag or $15 donation for a body care bag. Maverik . To kick off the Round Up Your Change Campaign, Maverik recently donated $1million dollars to Feeding America partner food banks throughout Maverik's 20-state footprint. When people visit any Maverik between now and Dec. 3, they'll have the option to round up their cash or credit transaction to the nearest dollar, or more.





To kick off the Round Up Your Change Campaign, Maverik recently donated $1million dollars to Feeding America partner food banks throughout Maverik's 20-state footprint. When people visit any Maverik between now and Dec. 3, they'll have the option to round up their cash or credit transaction to the nearest dollar, or more. Walmart . Many families are feeling the need this season – and we can make a difference. From Nov. 3 - 26, Walmart and Sam's Club will match every customer register donation to support local Feeding America partner food banks — up to $5 million — doubling the impact. Together, we can make a real difference in our communities.





Many families are feeling the need this season – and we can make a difference. From Nov. 3 - 26, Walmart and Sam's Club will match every customer register donation to support local Feeding America partner food banks — up to $5 million — doubling the impact. Together, we can make a real difference in our communities. Wawa . The Wawa Foundation is partnering with Feeding America from Oct. 27 - Dec. 28. Wawa customers can round up their purchases at self-checkout or donate at the register to support local food banks. Donations collected at Wawa stores for this in-store fundraising campaign will go to The Wawa Foundation nonprofit partners, including Feeding America and Feeding America partner food banks that serve each store's community.

Help build a future where everyone has food on the table and hope to share. To make a difference this season, visit FeedingAmerica.org/Holiday to give, or contact your local food bank to learn how you can support our neighbors during the holidays and throughout the year.

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local partner food banks.

Media Contact

Emily James

Feeding America

About Feeding America

Feeding America is committed to an America where no one is hungry. We support tens of millions of people who experience food insecurity to get the food and resources they say they need to thrive as part of a nationwide network of food banks, statewide food bank associations, food pantries and meal programs. We also invest in innovative solutions to increase equitable access to nutritious food, advocate for legislation that improves food security and work to address factors that impact food security, such as health, cost of living and employment. We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations, and supporters, united with them in a movement to end hunger. Visit FeedingAmerica.org to learn more.

SOURCE Feeding America