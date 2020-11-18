Fight Hunger with Feeding America® this Holiday Season with Gifts that Give Back

CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National partners of Feeding America®, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization, are supporting neighbors in need during this busy shopping season. Several Feeding America partners, including Bella Tunno, BoxLunch, Crate and Barrel, Giving Good™ Cards, Pampered Chef, QVC®, The Fresh Market and T-Mobile, are giving back to help people who may not know where they will find their next meal.

The Feeding America network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs has been on the front lines responding to increased demand for food assistance this year. Feeding America projects 1 in 6 people could face food insecurity in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This holiday season may look different for millions of people turning to food banks for help, many for the first time," said Lauren Biedron, vice president of corporate partnerships at Feeding America. "We are grateful to our partners for their commitment to fighting hunger and for providing everyone the opportunity to give back this holiday season."

Here is how some of Feeding America's partners are supporting people facing hunger with gifts that give back:

Bella Tunno . As part of its Buy One Feed One campaign, Bella Tunno will donate the monetary equivalent of one meal* to Feeding America, for every product purchased.





Crate and Barrel. Crate and Barrel is inviting customers to celebrate the holiday season by donating at the register or online from Nov. 1 through Dec. 31 . One hundred percent of funds raised in-store will benefit each store's local Feeding America member food bank. Additionally, Crate and Barrel will donate $10 for every Papa Leo's Pasta Ornament Set sold.





Giving Good™ Cards. For every Giving Good Cards purchased now through Sept. 22, 2021 , Giving Good Cards will donate 3 percent* of the total amount loaded onto the card to Feeding America.





Pampered Chef. Pampered Chef's Serve Up a Little Kindness campaign will help provide at least 10 meals for each Silicone and Wood Utensil Set sold. Pampered Chef also invites customers to host a fundraiser or "round up" their orders to the nearest dollar or more to benefit their local Feeding America member food bank.





QVC. For every purchase of specially selected items from Oct. 15 through Dec. 24 , QVC will help donate 10 meals, up to two million meals. Additionally, on Giving Tuesday ( Dec. 1 ), 10 percent of all gift card sales will be donated to Feeding America.





For every purchase of specially selected items from , QVC will help donate 10 meals, up to two million meals. Additionally, on Giving Tuesday ( ), 10 percent of all gift card sales will be donated to Feeding America. The Fresh Market. From Nov. 4 through Dec. 29 , guests at all 159 The Fresh Market stores will be asked to round up at the register in support of Feeding America. Ninety percent of funds collected will go back to each store's local Feeding America member food bank. The Fresh Market will also match customer contributions up to $125,000 .

Other partners are helping neighbors in need through holiday campaigns, including BoxLunch and T-Mobile. For every view of BoxLunch's 12 Days of Giving videos on YouTube between Dec. 1 through Dec. 12, BoxLunch will donate one meal to Feeding America, up to a maximum of one million meals.

T-Mobile's #CaptureKindness campaign offers consumers two ways to support their neighbors in need for a total donation of up to 15 million meals. First, from Nov. 13 through Dec. 4, every time an act of kindness is shared on social media with the hashtag #CaptureKindness, T-Mobile will donate 100 meals to Feeding America (up to 10 million meals). Second, on Giving Tuesday (Dec. 1), every person who clicks on the offer on the T-Mobile Tuesdays app will prompt T-Mobile to donate 10 meals to Feeding America (up to five million meals).

People can help fight hunger this holiday season in other ways, such as volunteering, making a donation or engaging on social media. Contact your local food bank to see how you can help during the holidays and beyond. For more information on ways you can fight hunger year-round, visit feedingamerica.org.

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the Unites States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry.

