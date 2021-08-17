Fight the Formation of Expression Lines with PCA SKIN®’s New Targeted Neuropeptide Spot Treatment, ExLinea Pro Peptide Serum

With a groundbreaking ingredient blend and proven efficacious levels of neuropeptides, proteins, amino acids and marine extracts, the proprietary Peptide-Pro Complex works across both the epidermis and dermis to visibly reduce expression lines caused by repeated muscle movement.

"At PCA SKIN, it's our constant endeavor to develop the most clinically advanced correctives which will truly transform people's skin health. We are proud to introduce this new peptide packed serum to professionals and consumers as a superior option to combat expression lines," said PCA SKIN®️ CEO Joanna Zucker. "The clinical study we conducted has produced impressive results across a range of patients providing even more reasons to believe in this truly transformative product."

PCA SKIN Peptide-Pro Complex features the Ex-Factor of ingredients including:

Snap-8 ™ Peptide (Acetyl Octapeptide-3): A neuropeptide that helps reduce the depth of fine lines and wrinkles caused by facial muscle contractions.

A neuropeptide that helps reduce the depth of fine lines and wrinkles caused by facial muscle contractions. Argireline ® Amplified Peptide (Acetyl Hexapeptide-8): A multi-functional peptide that helps to minimize the appearance of expression lines and visible signs of aging.

A multi-functional peptide that helps to minimize the appearance of expression lines and visible signs of aging. Polysaccharide-Amino Acid Blend: An effective monolayer composed of proteins, algae, and amino acids that boosts the skin's moisture retention and the penetration of other functional ingredients. It enhances elasticity and helps smooth, hydrate, and lift skin.

An effective monolayer composed of proteins, algae, and amino acids that boosts the skin's moisture retention and the penetration of other functional ingredients. It enhances elasticity and helps smooth, hydrate, and lift skin. Bacillus/Soybean Ferment Extract: A marine extract that provides a contouring and firming effect on loose skin, improving the overall appearance of sagging skin.

Clinically Proven Results:

The ExLinea Pro Peptide Serum was tested on 31 female participants between the ages of 35 and 55 years old with Fitzpatrick types ranging from I to III. The study evaluated the product's effects on the skin when applied twice daily over 12 weeks. The results?

Expression Line Reduction: 100% of patients showed a visible reduction in fine lines and wrinkles after 12 weeks

100% of patients showed a visible reduction in fine lines and wrinkles after 12 weeks Lifting and Tightening: 100% of patients showed a visible lifting and tightening effect after 4 weeks

100% of patients showed a visible lifting and tightening effect after 4 weeks Skin Smoothing: 100% of patients showed an improvement in skin smoothness and texture after 4 weeks

100% of patients showed an improvement in skin smoothness and texture after 4 weeks PERCENTAGE OF IMPROVEMENT AFTER 12 WEEKS OF USE

Patient Satisfaction & Key Benefits:

Backed by robust clinical data, this breakthrough Peptide-Pro Complex makes expression lines an issue of the past with benefits and proven results including:

Immediate and long-term reduction of visible expression lines

Lifted, tightened and firmed skin

Strengthened skin by improving epidermal thickness

Reduced skin roughness for a smoother skin texture

Increased hydration and moisture retention

With consistent, continued use of the ExLinea Pro Peptide Serum, clinical results proved exemplary satisfaction levels with:

97% of patients shared they felt skin was smoother after 4 weeks

94% of patients said their skin was firmer after 4 weeks

94% of patients felt their skin looked younger after 12 weeks

PCA SKIN® ExLinea Pro Peptide Serum ($135) is available at www.pcaskin.com . For more information on research and clinical study results visit www.pcaskin.com/exlineapro .

PCA SKIN®

Founded in 1990 as Physician's Choice of Arizona, Inc. by an aesthetician working with a handful of physicians, the company later evolved into Physicians Care Alliance, LLC, a global organization serving over 13,000 medical and aesthetic practices, with products sold in over 35 countries. PCA SKIN® has been and continues to be a trusted innovator in the development of highly effective professional treatments and daily care products with the vision to improve people's lives by providing results-oriented, transformative skin care solutions that are backed by science for the health of your unique skin. PCA SKIN treatments and products are available through licensed skin health professionals that have been trained and certified by PCA SKIN in their use. www.PCASkin.com | Facebook.com/pcaskin|@pcaskin

SOURCE PCA SKIN

Related Links

http://www.pcaskin.com

