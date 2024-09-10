PCA SKIN Expands Professional Peel Portfolio With Two New Performance-Driven Acne Peels

PCA SKIN Breaks The Cycle of Breakouts With Noticeable Results in Just One Treatment to Help Those With Acne Feel Comfortable in Their Skin

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PCA SKIN, the award-winning, #1 professional chemical peel brand among estheticians, and #1 professional skincare brand recommended by estheticians, is proud to introduce the Acne Peel and Acne Peel Plus. Targeted to address the four main causes of acne, these efficacious peels represent a comprehensive approach to improving acne-prone skin, with noticeable results possible from just one treatment.

Over 34 years ago, PCA SKIN was the first company to develop and market the modified and enhanced Jessner's peel, a solution that combines lactic acid, salicylic acid, kojic acid, citric acid, and resorcinol. This started a revolution for safer and more comfortable treatments with increased skin benefits, customizable for all skin tones, types, and concerns. Designed to be left on the skin and formulated with advanced ingredient profiles featuring exfoliants and antioxidants to enhance stability and delivery to provide powerful skin renewal, PCA SKIN peels can be layered to target various skin concerns, allowing complete control over the strength and depth of the treatment. Today, PCA SKIN remains the only self-neutralizing professional peel brand further demonstrating the brand's superiority and authority in professional skincare, as well as its commitment to providing dramatic results without sacrificing safety and efficacy.

"We are very excited to introduce a professional peel with advanced technology specifically designed to help improve acneic skin," said Ewelina Lesniak, Director of Skin Health Production Development, CP Skin Health Group. "Alongside a powerful combination of AHA/BHA, we have incorporated an ingredient, often referred to as a third generation retinoid, which has been shown to target microcomedones in the skin to help prevent and reduce breakouts."

To break the cycle of breakouts, Acne Peel and Acne Peel Plus are designed to treat all severities of acne, from mild to severe, and inflamed to non-inflamed conditions. Both professional peels target visible surface issues while also addressing clogged pores that can lead to future breakouts, all while maintaining calm and soothed skin.

Acne Peel: A professional peel that exfoliates, unclogs pores, helps balance oil and treats mild persistent breakouts. Ideal for mild acne and congested skin. Clinically proven to deliver a 40 percent reduction in whiteheads and a 36 percent decrease in breakouts*.

Acne Peel Plus: A professional peel specifically designed for moderate to severe acne, helping to improve active acne and future occurrence in just one session. Ideal for moderate to severe, inflamed acne. Acne Peel Plus is clinically proven to decrease the appearance of pustules by 28 percent and papules by 48 percent**.

"Acne is the most common skin concern in the U.S. with more than 50 million people suffering annually," says Echo Sandburg, Chief Brand Officer, CP Skin Health Group. "We've seen many acne peels on the market claiming to improve the skin, but fall short in addressing all forms across various skin types and tones. As the leader in peels, and a brand that believes everyone should feel comfortable in their own skin, it's necessary we equip professionals with state-of-the-art-technology to effectively treat acne."

Over the years, PCA SKIN has witnessed numerous professional peel misconceptions spread across social media due in part to pop culture moments. As the authority in professional peels, the brand is committed to debunking these myths so consumers feel comfortable receiving these skin transforming treatments, which resulted in PCA SKIN establishing National Peel Day in 2019 . Through this initiative, the brand has executed a myriad of efforts spanning social forward, professional and digital advertising campaigns to educate the public on the professional peel process.

PCA SKIN's Acne Peel and Acne Peel Plus are now available through select physicians and licensed skin care professionals throughout the United States. For more information on PCA SKIN or to find a professional near you, visit pcaskin.com.

*Based on a 12-week case study. N=10, after three peeling sessions.

**Based on a 12-week case study with N=16.

ABOUT PCA SKIN®

For 30 years, PCA SKIN® has pioneered and perfected the science of skin health. We create individualized solutions to deliver dramatic, visible results, starting with our transformative chemical peels. Our professional peel treatments bring effective skincare solutions into the future, ensuring the best results are achieved for every skin type and concern. Today, we serve over 13,000 medical and aesthetic practices, with professional treatments and daily care products sold in over 35 countries, delivering the most scientifically-advanced formulations for better stability, delivery, and above all, efficacy. We know skin health is personal, so we put our best into helping customers feel their best. Discover your professional PCA SKIN® experience at www.pcaskinpro.com. For consumers: www.pcaskin.com .

