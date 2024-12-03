FightCybercrime Launches Online Resource Center for Combatting Growing Gift Card Scams During Holiday Season

Empowers young adults to protect aging parents, grandparents and loved ones against costly gift card scams

PHOENIX, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FightCybercrime, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to meet the challenges facing those impacted by cybercrime, today launched a campaign and online resource center (fightcybercrime.org/secure-together/) to educate Americans on the growing threat of gift card scams and empower families to prevent their loved ones from becoming victims. According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), gift card scams cost American consumers more than $215 million in 2023, but the real number is likely much higher due to underreporting. A major target for gift card scams are the elderly and other vulnerable populations.

"Unfortunately, the holiday season is the ideal window for scammers to take advantage of vulnerable communities, especially the elderly, because they know many of these individuals will receive gift cards from loved ones," said Ally Armeson, Executive Director, FightCybercrime. "We have designed our new online resource center (fightcybercrime.org/secure-together/) to aid Millennials and Gen Z adults, in particular, with the resources and information they need to educate their parents and loved ones on how to recognize and avoid gift card fraud."

According to the National Retail Federation, gift cards will be the most popular item on consumers' wish lists this holiday season, with 53% of shoppers requesting them, which makes gift card recipients, especially the elderly, prime targets for bad actors.

"Our goal is to educate young adults on the types of gift cards scams their loved ones can be targeted by and assist them in talking to their family members about how to avoid being targets," said Ms. Armeson. "Additionally, we help them put a plan in place to not only safeguard their gift cards but also protect other susceptible personal information."

A common scam that targets older Americans is the "family emergency scam," which is a type of imposter scam where cybercriminals impersonate a family member in distress, often claiming to need immediate financial help. They pressure victims to buy gift cards and provide the numbers to supposedly assist them. Other types of imposter scams involve scammers posing as trusted figures and pressuring victims to buy gift cards for payments or to resolve fake or fabricated crises, often asking for card numbers and PINs.

By visiting FightCybercrime's resource center individuals and families will learn valuable tips such as:

How to inspect gift cards carefully before purchasing and activating them to ensure there's no visible tampering.

How to avoid third-party sellers and purchase gift cards from trusted retailers.

Never share PINs or card numbers with anyone online or over the phone.

The site also includes tips on how individuals can initiate conversations with parents and grandparents about how to avoid being gift card scam victims without feeling awkward or uncertain. Additionally, guidance on best practices for handling gift cards once they've been received is included.

FightCybercrime is dedicated to helping individual victims of cybercrime. The organization provides comprehensive resources, tips, support groups and other information for victims to recognize, report and recover from various types of cybercrime.

