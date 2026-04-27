Fighting the Fuel Pump: As Diesel Surges 46%, Geotab Data Analysis Points to Where Fleets Can Recover Thousands Per Vehicle

OAKVILLE, ON, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - With diesel prices rising 46%* over the last nine weeks , fleet operators are facing an urgent need to stabilize margins. While geopolitical factors remain outside of local control, new data analysis from Geotab Inc. a global leader in connected operations, video and asset tracking solutions indicates that fleets can find ways to help offset price shocks by addressing "invisible" fuel drains within their daily operations.

While fuel is often viewed as a fixed expense, Geotab's analysis of millions of North American commercial vehicles highlights that a significant percentage of consumption is tied to avoidable operational habits.

The High Cost of Idling

Geotab data indicates that the median heavy-duty truck idles for 1.8 hours per operating day, consuming an average of 6.9 liters of fuel while stationary.

Annual Impact: At current price levels, this idle time costs approximately $2,360 USD per vehicle annually .

At current price levels, this idle time costs approximately $2,360 USD per vehicle annually Fleet Scale: For a fleet of 100 trucks, the cost of idling can reach an estimated $235,800 USD per year since February.

Three Levers for Immediate Fuel Recovery

To build resilience against price volatility, Geotab identifies three primary areas where data-driven shifts can yield fuel savings:

Eliminating Unnecessary Idling: By setting idling thresholds and triggering near real-time in-cabin alerts, fleet managers can prompt drivers to shut off the engine in the moment, building awareness that helps change behavior . Even reducing idling by 20 minutes a day, fleets can potentially reclaim thousands of dollars in annual fuel costs. Precision Routing: Fuel is often wasted through "deadhead" miles or inefficient stop sequencing. Optimizing routes to ensure every liter of fuel is tied to a productive, revenue-generating mile is the most direct way to lower the total fuel bill. Managing "Aggressive" Consumption: High-speed driving and rapid acceleration significantly degrade a vehicle's Miles per gallon (MPG). Implementing driver feedback to encourage smoother operation can improve fuel efficiency.

"External market disruptions are challenging, so it is increasingly important to understand where fleets can tighten their internal operations," said Sabina Martin, Vice President of Product Management at Geotab. "We have seen a 41% increase in demand for fuel-related insights as managers look to turn small, incremental efficiencies into a meaningful hedge against the prices at the pump. When diesel is this volatile, data insights can be a financial shield."

Long-Term Resilience: The Fuel Hedge

While operational adjustments provide immediate relief, longer-term stability lies in reducing dependence on fossil fuels. Transitioning to electric vehicles (EVs) for compatible duty cycles offers the ultimate hedge against diesel price spikes. By using data to identify which routes are currently viable for electrification, fleets can adopt an all-or-in-part transition that permanently lowers their energy risk.

Efficiency is a survival strategy. With unpredictable energy costs, protecting the bottom line is essential. By utilizing operational data insights, fleet managers can stop reacting to the market and start building resiliency. Learn more about fuel management solutions and how fleets can use data to plan and scale EV adoption.

*The diesel prices referenced in this release reflects U.S. diesel pump prices of $3.711/gallon (week of February 16, 2026) and $5.403/gallon (week of April 20, 2026) reported by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected operations, video telematics and AI-powered insights. Trusted by more than 100,000 customers — from small and mid-size fleets to Fortune 500 enterprises and public-sector organizations, including the U.S. federal government, Geotab connects approximately 6 million vehicles and assets and processes 100 billion data points daily. With ISO/IEC 27001:2022, SOC2, FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorizations, Geotab's open platform and 700 +partner ecosystem unify safety, compliance and operations in a single system. Our mission: a safer, more efficient, and more sustainable world in motion.

SOURCE Geotab Inc.