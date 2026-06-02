Geotab Launches Video Coaching Updates to Deliver Faster Safety Outcomes and Improve Operational Efficiency

New AI-driven updates empower fleet managers to prioritize safety while reinforcing driver trust

OAKVILLE, ON and ATLANTA, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Geotab Inc. ("Geotab"), a global leader in connected transportation, video and asset tracking solutions, today announced new video coaching solutions for the GO Focus Plus dash cam, designed to help fleets act on safety insights faster while reducing manual coaching effort.

Speed Sign Detection: Correlates roadside speed limit signs with vehicle data via visual snapshots, ensuring alerts are accurate and grounded in real road conditions. (CNW Group/Geotab Inc.)

Geotab's precision AI detection, accurate up to 99%*, uses on-device AI models to detect fatigue, phone use, tailgating, hard braking and distraction, with virtually zero false alerts. Because every alert can be trusted, coaching sessions can now be delivered directly to drivers without requiring managers to review each one individually. This frees managers to focus their attention on repeat behaviors and the highest-risk incidents that actually require intervention.

The benefits extend beyond the dashboard. More than 99% of commercial drivers recognize dash cams as a critical tool for their protection, particularly for collision exoneration and defense against fraudulent claims. Geotab's latest capabilities extend that protection further, giving drivers clear visual evidence of what happened on the road and the confidence that any feedback they receive reflects the full picture.

"Our latest video coaching solutions give fleet managers the clarity to coach with confidence, and provide drivers with tools that support them on every trip," said Charlie Elliott, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Marketplace at Geotab. "By delivering clear, visual evidence and quick feedback, we help drivers understand what actually happened in the moment and how to improve, while giving managers more time to focus on the highest-risk behaviors. This leads to safer roads, stronger driver confidence, and more productive coaching conversations."

Key Video Coaching Enhancements:

Smart Rules: Allows fleets to set customized, tiered escalation paths for repeat behaviors, automatically closing the loop with no manager review needed if the driver self-corrects.

Allows fleets to set customized, tiered escalation paths for repeat behaviors, automatically closing the loop with no manager review needed if the driver self-corrects. Speed Sign Detection: Correlates roadside speed limit signs with vehicle data via visual snapshots, ensuring alerts are accurate and grounded in real road conditions.

Correlates roadside speed limit signs with vehicle data via visual snapshots, ensuring alerts are accurate and grounded in real road conditions. Unified Event Analysis: Synchronizes road-facing and cabin footage with telematics data into a single, comprehensive file for expedited incident review and exoneration.

Synchronizes road-facing and cabin footage with telematics data into a single, comprehensive file for expedited incident review and exoneration. Geotab Video Driver App improvements: Empowers drivers with direct access to their safety scores, encouraging self-correction and professional development.

*Data compiled from a 90-day pilot program conducted with a major US fleet.

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected operations, video telematics and AI-powered insights. Trusted by more than 100,000 customers — from small and mid-size fleets to Fortune 500 enterprises and public-sector organizations, including the U.S. federal government, Geotab connects approximately 6 million vehicles and assets and processes 100 billion data points daily. With ISO/IEC 27001:2022, SOC2, FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorizations, Geotab's open platform and 700 +partner ecosystem unify safety, compliance and operations in a single system. Our mission: a safer, more efficient, and more sustainable world in motion.

SOURCE Geotab Inc.