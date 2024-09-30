Figo Pet Insurance Surpasses 200,000 Pet Insurance Policies Underscoring Importance of Wellness for Pets & Their People

Born out of frustration with one-size-fits-all policies, Figo is designed for pet parents that want more for their pets

CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Figo Pet Insurance LLC, a pet insurance provider serving pet parents across the United States, has surpassed two-hundred thousand pet insurance policies.

View PDF Figo Pet Insurance surpasses 200k pet insurance policies! We've spent over a decade making insurance better for pets and their people. To celebrate this milestone, we're unveiling some of the data we've gathered over the years!

"Figo set out to simplify pet insurance and help make vet care more accessible for pet parents, and we're thrilled to be able to now support over two-hundred thousand pets," says Tom Bean, VP of Insurance Services Operations at Figo Pet Insurance. "We strive to create a world where people can focus on their pets and not worry about financial accessibility to care. We are proud to have reimbursed more than $80 million in vet bills for our customers."

In a world where people are treating pets better than their partners, Figo helps over 200,000 pets live a little more safely with customized coverage. Figo's standout features include a wellness Powerup that helps give money back for routine care like exams and vaccines. Committed to truth and honesty, Figo also provides a "Transparency Report" with detailed vet record reviews, so customers are never surprised about their coverage. And Figo pays more than half of our claims in one day or less with no per incident caps, so our pet parents can focus on their pets' well-being rather than their wallets.

Welcome to 2024, where we care just as much about our pets' wellness as we do our own.

Here's a look at the pets we're currently covering:

Mixed mutts are stealing hearts left and right as the most common insured breed but hold onto your designer collars because French Bulldogs and Golden Retrievers also at the top of the list.

When it comes to the name game, yell out Luna, Bella, or Charlie at the dog park and you're guaranteed to turn several heads. They're the most popular titles among our insured!

Cats are rocking monikers like Luna (again), Milo, and Oliver as our most common insured names for cats.

Some of the top offenders of pet tummy troubles and emergency vet visits for our customers are toys, bones, socks, corn cobs, rocks, tennis balls, strings, blankets, fruit pits, and batteries. Be sure to keep an eye on your pet if they have a craving.

Figo's legendary policyholders are naming their pets "Tuna Helper", "Cheddar Megatron", and "Paragraph Pete", among others – which Figo eagerly documents in one of their viral TikTok series.

Speaking of pet insurance, Gen Z and millennials stay ahead of the pack, with 1 in 3 younger pet parents choosing to protect their soulful sidekicks. Still, according to the North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA) State of the Industry 2024 Report, only 6.25 million pets—just nearly 4 percent of dogs and cats1—are insured in the U.S. and Canada.

"Insurance can be a game-changer for your finances and your pet," says Bean. "Our research2 shows 44 percent of those with coverage have brought in their pet for an emergency compared to 30 percent without coverage. When you're not worried about the bill, you're quicker to get your pet the help they need, and we never want anyone to choose between bills and their pet's health."

To learn more about Figo's coverage and cost-cutting perks like our multi-pet discount, visit www.FigoPetInsurance.com/Coverage.

About Figo Pet Insurance:

Founded by pet parents unable to find a pet insurance option that fit our diverse lifestyles, Figo was born. Designed around real people and real scenarios, we take insurance out of its complex world and into the homes of everyday pet parents. With fewer barriers, and added benefits that go beyond insurance, Figo fits into your lives, not the other way around. United States Insurance products are underwritten by Independence American Insurance Company. To learn more about Figo Pet Insurance in the United States, visit FigoPetInsurance.com. Figo Pet Insurance is also available in Germany, Belgium, and The Netherlands. Learn more here: www.pinnaclepetgroup.com/pet-insurance.

