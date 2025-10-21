Figure 1 Named Best Healthcare & Medical Collaboration Network

Global Health & Pharma Awards Recognize Formedics Platform for Excellence

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Figure 1, a premier digital case collaboration tool and mobile app for healthcare professionals (HCPs), has received top honors as Best Healthcare & Medical Collaboration Network by the 2025 Global Health & Pharma Awards. The awards recognize healthcare organizations that exemplify excellence and innovation, drive advancement, and establish new benchmarks in global health and well-being.

The signature peer-to-peer social platform of Formedics, Figure 1 expands the boundaries of patient care by connecting validated HCPs in more than 190 countries with near real-time knowledge exchange and user-generated case collaboration.

"We've witnessed the powerful impact of Figure 1 in engaging thousands of physicians globally for shared decision-making in a secure environment," said Formedics' Chief Content and Product Officer Helen Moran. "We're honored to receive an award that recognizes our commitment to building meaningful, collaborative case-based learning environments that strengthen HCP connection, accelerate knowledge sharing, and improve patient care."

In addition to Figure 1, the Formedics ecosystem of digital, live, and peer-to-peer learning channels includes Physician's Weekly at point of care access and an expanding suite of Digital Opinion Leader (DOL)-led therapeutic area communities (e.g., Blood Cancers Today, GU Oncology Now, and Metabolic Care Today).

"Clinicians are no longer passive learners," said Ms. Moran. "They actively seek dynamic communities where they collaborate and learn from leading experts and each other. Formedics is driving a transformation in knowledge exchange that supports peer engagement and informed decision-making regardless of practice setting. We're proud to support HCPs worldwide by enhancing their professional lives and supporting them in improving the lives of their patients."

About Formedics, LLC

Formedics is a platform where healthcare professionals connect, collaborate, and learn through peer-driven discussions with leading experts, opinion leaders, and specialized communities. The platform provides pharmaceutical and life sciences brands with powerful opportunities to engage and target physicians across digital, point-of-care, and live event channels. Founded in 2024, Formedics unites the strengths of Figure 1, Mashup Media, AMC Media Group, and Physician's Weekly to create a comprehensive ecosystem for HCP education. For more information, visit www.formedics.com .

SOURCE Formedics, LLC