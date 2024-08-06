Figure unveils Figure 02, its second-generation humanoid, setting new standards in AI and robotics

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Figure, an AI robotics company, unveils its second-generation humanoid, Figure 02 , and introduces the highest performing humanoid robot to market. Figure's robot combines the dexterity of the human form with advanced AI to perform a wide range of tasks across commercial applications and, in the near future, the home.

Figure's best-in-class engineering and design teams completed a ground-up hardware and software redesign to achieve Figure 02. Technical advancements were made on critical technologies including AI, computer vision, batteries, electronics, sensors, and actuators.

A few key features include:

Speech-to-speech: Figure 02 is capable of speech-to-speech conversation with humans through onboard mics and speakers connected to custom AI models trained in partnership with OpenAI.





Onboard VLM: Figure 02 has an onboard vision language model that enables fast common-sense visual reasoning from robot cameras.





Battery: 2.25 KWh custom battery pack in the robot torso delivers 50%+ more energy to maximize robot runtime.





Integrated wiring: integrated cabling for power and compute communication allows for concealed wires, higher reliability, and tighter packaging.





Cameras: Figure 02 perceives and understands the physical world through its AI-driven vision system powered by 6 onboard RGB cameras.





4th generation hands: the latest human-scale hands are equipped with 16 degrees of freedom and human-equivalent strength which enables a wide range of human-like tasks.





: the latest human-scale hands are equipped with 16 degrees of freedom and human-equivalent strength which enables a wide range of human-like tasks. CPU/GPU: Figure 02 has 3x the computation and AI inference available on-board compared to the previous generation. This enables real-world AI tasks to be performed fully autonomously.

Figure 02 recently tested these new capabilities at BMW Manufacturing, where it performed AI data collection and use case training.

In addition to Figure's partnership with BMW Manufacturing, the company has announced several significant achievements since being founded in 2022, including a recent Series B raise of $675M and a collaboration agreement with OpenAI.

Figure's goal is to create robots that will not only enhance productivity and efficiency but also improve the quality of life for humans. The advanced capabilities of Figure 02 bring the company one step closer to achieving that vision.

About Figure

Figure is an AI Robotics company developing autonomous general purpose humanoid robots. Figure's mission is to expand human capabilities through advanced AI. Our humanoid is designed to perform human-like tasks within the workforce and in the home. Figure is a Sunnyvale, California-based company with a team of 120 employees. For more information about Figure, please visit: www.figure.ai

SOURCE Figure AI Inc.