FII 7th EDITION UNITES GLOBAL LEADERS TO TACKLE HUMANITY'S GREATEST CHALLENGES

News provided by

Future Investment Initiative Institute

05 Oct, 2023, 06:38 ET

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 7th Edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII), slated to take place from October 24th to 26th, 2023, in Riyadh, will convene an exceptional gathering of world leaders, industry titans, financiers, innovators, and policymakers. Themed "The New Compass," this conference will address pressing global challenges in the realms of Climate, Economy, and Technology.

Continue Reading
FII 7th Edition (The New Compass)
FII 7th Edition (The New Compass)

The Future Investment Initiative has consistently been a catalyst for crucial discussions around the macroeconomic challenges faced by societies worldwide. This year, the conference will tackle pivotal issues, including climate change, the role of governments, and the transformative potential of technology, education, and healthcare in creating a fairer, safer, and more prosperous world where humanity thrives.

The opening debate, curated as a board of game changers will host notable attendees as H.E. Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Governor of PIF and Chairman of the FII Institute, Ajaj Banga, President of the World Bank, along with influential figures such as David Rubenstein (Carlyle), Ray Dalio (Bridgewater Associates), Jamie Dimon (JP Morgan Chase & Co), Larry Fink (BlackRock), Jane Fraser (Citi), Dr. Patrice Motsepe (African Rainbow Minerals), Noel Quinn (HSBC Holdings), Neil Shen (Sequoia Capital), David Solomon (Goldman Sachs), Shemara Wikramanayake (Macquarie Group), Mukesh Ambani (Reliance Industries), and Bill Winters (Standard Chartered), among others.

With over five thousand delegates in attendance, including leaders in finance, policymaking, and technology, the conference aims to foster global cooperation. Leaders from Asia, Europe, South America, and Africa will discuss the shifting dynamics of power and influence, emphasizing the necessity of international collaboration to address the world's most pressing challenges.

Tech leaders from around the globe, including founders, CEOs, venture capitalists, and investors, will explore how accelerating technological advancements can be harnessed for the greater good. Sessions will delve into topics like AI, space exploration, cleantech, healthtech, electric vehicles, robotics, LIDAR technology, biotech, longevity, transhumanism, E-sports, Africatech, nanotech, foodtech, and smart cities. The discussions will focus on de-risking threats and ensuring that technological progress serves as a positive force, promoting prosperity, minimizing harm, and ensuring equitable access.

Parallel to the conference, an AI Summit will delve into generative AI innovations, addressing legal considerations and issues ranging from risk management to national security.

H.E. Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Governor of the Public Investment Fund and Chairman of FII Institute, expressed, "As we convene this gathering of world leaders at this critical time in history, the planet, the global economy and society face a convergence of challenges. These include global economic stability and growth, the environment, and the acceleration of technological breakthroughs including generative AI, education and health. The discussions on the agenda will help shape the future of humanity."

Richard Attias, CEO of the FII Institute, emphasized, "The theme of FII7, 'The New Compass,' serves as guidance for capturing the essence of a new global world that is rediscovering its bearings in the realm of investment. We will also talk about citizens' priorities which should guide our strategies. I cannot wait to welcome our community of explorers."

For media inquiries, please contact:

Reem Al Saud
Phone: +966 53 978 2030
Email: [email protected]

About FII Institute

The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute is a global nonprofit foundation driven by data with an investment arm and one agenda: Impact on Humanity. Global and inclusive, we foster great minds from around the world and turn ideas into real-world solutions in four critical areas: Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Robotics, Education, Healthcare and Sustainability.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2239539/FII_7th_Edition.jpg

SOURCE Future Investment Initiative Institute

Also from this source

Das FII Institute wird im Dezember 2023 den FII PRIORITY Asia Summit in Hongkong ausrichten

Instituto FII deve realizar FII PRIORITY Asia Summit em Hong Kong em dezembro de 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.