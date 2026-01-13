FileCloud Completes SOC 2® Type 2 Audits, Reinforcing Enterprise Security Excellence

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FileCloud, a leading provider of secure content collaboration and data governance solutions, today announced that it has received SOC (System and Organization Controls) 2 Type 2 reports for both FileCloud and Signority platforms.

The SOC 2 Type 2 reports validate that FileCloud and Signority security controls are properly designed and operate effectively over an extended time period. This milestone reinforces FileCloud's position as a trusted security partner for government organizations, Fortune 500 companies, and highly regulated enterprises across healthcare, finance, and defense industries in 90+ countries worldwide.

SOC 2 Type 2 Reports Now Available for Signority and FileCloud

Cybersecurity assessor Prescient Assurance LLC conducted the SOC 2 Type 2 audits. Their findings validate the security management framework and function for both FileCloud (June 1, 2025 to October 31, 2025) and Signority (August 9, 2024 to October 31, 2025).

Unlike a SOC 2 Type 1 report, which evaluates controls at a single point in time, Type 2 reports provide assurance that controls operate effectively over an extended period—demonstrating consistent security practices and operational maturity.

SOC 2 Type 2 reports are particularly significant because they evaluate five critical Trust Service Criteria: Security, Confidentiality, Processing Integrity, Availability, and Privacy. This framework ensures that organizations maintain robust controls to protect customer data, ensure system reliability, and maintain strict privacy standards throughout ongoing operations.

"SOC 2 Type 2 reports represent a significant milestone in demonstrating our sustained commitment to security, reliability and trust," said Ray Downes, CEO at FileCloud. "This is not just a compliance achievement—it's a reflection of our long-held culture of security and operational excellence where every single day we work to protect all of our customers' data."

FileCloud and Signority's SOC 2 Type 2 reports deliver immediate value to customers through enhanced security assurance and streamlined compliance processes. Key benefits include:

Operational Security Assurance : Independent verification that security controls function effectively over time, not just at a single moment

: Independent verification that security controls function effectively over time, not just at a single moment Risk Reduction : Enhanced confidence for enterprise deployments handling sensitive data

: Enhanced confidence for enterprise deployments handling sensitive data Procurement Simplification : Documented evidence of sustained security practices that satisfy vendor assessment requirements

: Documented evidence of sustained security practices that satisfy vendor assessment requirements Audit Support: Comprehensive documentation of tested security controls that reduce customer audit burden

The SOC 2 Type 2 reports complement FileCloud's existing ISO certifications (27001:2022, 9001:2015) and HIPAA third-party attestation, illustrating the company's multi-layered approach to information security and compliance. Together, these validations provide customers with comprehensive assurance that FileCloud and Signority maintain world-class security standards across both design and execution.

For more information on FileCloud's SOC 2 Type 2 reports, along with other security and compliance certifications, visit the Trust Center at trust.filecloud.com.

About FileCloud

FileCloud is a hyper-secure EFSS (enterprise file sync and share) platform that provides industry-leading content collaboration, compliance, data governance, and workflow automation capabilities. In addition to its enterprise EFSS solution, FileCloud's product portfolio also includes Signority, a Canadian-based e-signature and document workflow platform.

