FileCloud Completes SOC 2® Type 2 Audits, Reinforcing Enterprise Security Excellence

News provided by

FileCloud

Jan 13, 2026, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FileCloud, a leading provider of secure content collaboration and data governance solutions, today announced that it has received SOC (System and Organization Controls) 2 Type 2 reports for both FileCloud and Signority platforms.

The SOC 2 Type 2 reports validate that FileCloud and Signority security controls are properly designed and operate effectively over an extended time period. This milestone reinforces FileCloud's position as a trusted security partner for government organizations, Fortune 500 companies, and highly regulated enterprises across healthcare, finance, and defense industries in 90+ countries worldwide.

SOC 2 Type 2 Reports Now Available for Signority and FileCloud

Cybersecurity assessor Prescient Assurance LLC conducted the SOC 2 Type 2 audits. Their findings validate the security management framework and function for both FileCloud (June 1, 2025 to October 31, 2025) and Signority (August 9, 2024 to October 31, 2025).

Unlike a SOC 2 Type 1 report, which evaluates controls at a single point in time, Type 2 reports provide assurance that controls operate effectively over an extended period—demonstrating consistent security practices and operational maturity.

SOC 2 Type 2 reports are particularly significant because they evaluate five critical Trust Service Criteria: Security, Confidentiality, Processing Integrity, Availability, and Privacy. This framework ensures that organizations maintain robust controls to protect customer data, ensure system reliability, and maintain strict privacy standards throughout ongoing operations.

"SOC 2 Type 2 reports represent a significant milestone in demonstrating our sustained commitment to security, reliability and trust," said Ray Downes, CEO at FileCloud. "This is not just a compliance achievement—it's a reflection of our long-held culture of security and operational excellence where every single day we work to protect all of our customers' data."

FileCloud and Signority's SOC 2 Type 2 reports deliver immediate value to customers through enhanced security assurance and streamlined compliance processes. Key benefits include:

  • Operational Security Assurance: Independent verification that security controls function effectively over time, not just at a single moment
  • Risk Reduction: Enhanced confidence for enterprise deployments handling sensitive data
  • Procurement Simplification: Documented evidence of sustained security practices that satisfy vendor assessment requirements
  • Audit Support: Comprehensive documentation of tested security controls that reduce customer audit burden

The SOC 2 Type 2 reports complement FileCloud's existing ISO certifications (27001:2022, 9001:2015) and HIPAA third-party attestation, illustrating the company's multi-layered approach to information security and compliance. Together, these validations provide customers with comprehensive assurance that FileCloud and Signority maintain world-class security standards across both design and execution.

For more information on FileCloud's SOC 2 Type 2 reports, along with other security and compliance certifications, visit the Trust Center at trust.filecloud.com.

About FileCloud

FileCloud is a hyper-secure EFSS (enterprise file sync and share) platform that provides industry-leading content collaboration, compliance, data governance, and workflow automation capabilities. In addition to its enterprise EFSS solution, FileCloud's product portfolio also includes Signority, a Canadian-based e-signature and document workflow platform.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Noemi Toth
FileCloud
Phone: 1 (888) 571-6480
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE FileCloud

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

FileCloud Expands Enterprise Identity Management and Collaboration Controls

FileCloud Expands Enterprise Identity Management and Collaboration Controls

FileCloud, a leading provider of secure content collaboration and data governance solutions, today announced the release of FileCloud 23.252,...
FileCloud Achieves ISO 27001 Certification, Strengthening Enterprise Security and Compliance Assurance

FileCloud Achieves ISO 27001 Certification, Strengthening Enterprise Security and Compliance Assurance

FileCloud, a leading provider of secure content collaboration and data governance solutions, today announced that it has achieved ISO 27001:2022...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

High Tech Security

High Tech Security

News Releases in Similar Topics