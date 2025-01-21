FileCloud Obtains Strategic Growth Funding to Further Scale its Secure Content Collaboration and Data Governance Solutions

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FileCloud, a leading provider of secure content collaboration and data governance solutions, today announced it has secured a strategic growth investment from Level Structured Capital (an affiliate of Level Equity, a preeminent growth equity firm with over $3 billion in assets under management). This funding will enable FileCloud to enhance its go-to-market strategies and further innovate its platform to meet the increasing demand for secure, scalable, and compliance-driven file-sharing solutions.

FileCloud serves customers across 90+ countries, including Fortune 500 companies, from leading healthcare, finance and educational institutions. FileCloud is also the market leader specializing in hyper-secure data governance and content collaboration for public sector and defense industries around the world. Its platform powers over 3 million users and supports organizations in safeguarding sensitive data, ensuring regulatory compliance, and enabling seamless collaboration in a hybrid workforce. Many of the leading Managed and Cloud Service Providers are leveraging FileCloud to deliver branded secure file sharing and collaboration services in an OEM fashion to their customers regionally and world-wide.

"We are thrilled to partner with the team at Level Structured Capital, whose expertise and experience in scaling SaaS companies aligns perfectly with our vision for growth," said Ray Downes, CEO of FileCloud. "This investment comes at a pivotal time as businesses increasingly prioritize secure and compliant collaboration solutions. With this funding, we will accelerate our platform innovations, expand our market presence, and continue to empower organizations worldwide with best-in-class solutions."

FileCloud continues to drive investments into its AI-powered data governance and secure collaboration features. Additionally, FileCloud will focus on expanding its partner ecosystem and strengthening its footprint in key markets, including North America, the Middle East, Europe, and Asia.

"FileCloud is exactly the kind of company we seek to partner with—a proven technology that addresses a key customer need, an experienced management team, strong customer and partner relationships, and a scalable business model. We are thrilled to support this business into the next growth phase." said Barry Osherow, Partner, Level Structured Capital.

About FileCloud:

FileCloud's platform is uniquely designed to offer end-to-end content collaboration and governance capabilities, allowing enterprises to manage sensitive data with ease while adhering to complex regulatory frameworks such as GDPR, HIPAA, ITAR and more. In addition to its enterprise file sharing solution, FileCloud's product portfolio also includes Signority (acquired in May 2024), a Canadian-based e-signature and document workflow platform.

For more information about FileCloud and its solutions, please visit www.filecloud.com.

About Level Equity:

Level Equity is a private investment firm focused on providing capital to rapidly growing software and technology-enabled businesses. Level provides long-term capital across all transaction types in support of continued growth. The firm has raised over $3.0 billion in committed capital and has made over 100 investments since its inception.

For more information, visit https://www.levelequity.com/.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Noemi Toth

FileCloud

Phone: 1 (888) 571-6480

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE FileCloud