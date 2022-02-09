FileCloud Recognized as a Gartner Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice for Content Collaboration Tools

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FileCloud , a leading, hyper-secure content collaboration platform used by enterprise organizations around the world, today announced it has been named a Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Content Collaboration Tools. This is the fourth occasion that FileCloud has been recognized in Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of Customer' report.

"We believe Gartner Peer Insights provide a key measurement of what customers think of our product, and we are very excited to be chosen as a Customers' choice. Providers who end up in the "Customers' Choice" Quadrant represents those who meet or exceed both the market average Overall Rating and the market average User Interest and Adoption," said FileCloud CEO Ray Downes. "The demand for high-quality, easy-to-use content collaboration tools is higher than ever as enterprises focus on control, security and compliance."

According to Gartner, "content collaboration tools provide an easy way for employees to use and share content both inside and outside the organizations. Since these tools can be used to collaborate with customers, partners, and suppliers, they often provide rich security and privacy controls."1

As of February 2nd, 2022, FileCloud had received 277 verified reviews from end-users, with an average score of 4.6 out of 5.

"There's nothing in the market that stands out like FileCloud in terms of price, usability, support and features. If you're looking for a file-sharing solution for small companies up to enterprise organizations, don't miss this gem," read a review from a Senior Director of Technology Operations at a large ($50-$250 million) firm. Read the full review at Gartner Peer Insights.

About Gartner Peer Insights:

Gartner Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 350,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home .

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner and Gartner Peer Insights are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About FileCloud

FileCloud is a hyper-secure content collaboration platform (CCP) that provides industry-leading compliance, data governance, data leak protection, data retention and digital rights management capabilities. Workflow automation and granular control of content sharing across most enterprise platforms are fully integrated into the complete CCP stack. The platform offers powerful file sharing, sync, and mobile access capabilities on public, private, and hybrid clouds. FileCloud is headquartered in Austin, Texas. FileCloud is used by millions of users around the world, including top Global 1000 enterprises, educational institutions, government organizations, and managed service providers. For more information, visit www.filecloud.com .

