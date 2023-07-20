FileCloud Simplifies Collaboration with QR Code Support, Enhanced Microsoft Office Integration, and PDF Conversion

FileCloud

20 Jul, 2023

FileCloud's newest release introduces QR Code File Sharing, FileCloud for Office, and One-Click PDF Downloads

AUSTIN, Texas, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FileCloud, a leading enterprise file sharing and sync platform, is proud to announce the release of FileCloud 23.1. This release brings forward significant optimizations for collaboration, ease-of-use, and integration capabilities. With this latest version, FileCloud continues to redefine the way organizations securely access, manage, and share their files in the cloud.

"File sharing and collaboration solutions are only effective when they integrate with the rest of the enterprise in a seamless way. Ensuring that we map into customer ecosystems with integrations for email, collaboration solutions such as Microsoft Office, and vertical specific tools like AutoCAD, continues to be a core pillar for our value creation strategy," said Jason Dover, Chief Product Officer, FileCloud.

"This release reflects our ongoing commitment to this approach. We're also excited to announce the launch of the beta of FileCloud Desktop, our new unified end user client, which will play a key role in the next generation of our product user experience."

File Sharing and Collaboration Improvements

Customers can leverage additional options for sharing and accessing files with this release, including QR code support, one-click PDF downloads, a new Microsoft add-in, and workflow automation improvements.

Sharing files and folders via QR code is directly available from the share menu and can be printed as part of business or promotional materials; recipients and audience members can instantly access documents with a simple scan.

The new built-in functionality for PDF downloads supports users in converting and downloading text and Office files as PDFs – it's just one more way for users to secure read-only files in transit with FileCloud. 

Our new add-in, FileCloud for Office (FFO), makes viewing Microsoft Office files and managing file lock status, sharing, and comment details easier than ever. With FFO, users can open and work on files; the file is locked to prevent any overwrite and unlocks once the file is closed. The user can then share the file directly from the FFO menu – it's simple, easy file collaboration without ever leaving the hyper-secure FileCloud environment.

Workflow automation improvements in FileCloud make it easier for users to share flows for file sharing and collaboration with other users and groups. Email notifications that include approval links for workflows contribute to more efficient and intuitive enterprise operations.

Search, Mobile and Ecosystem Integration

A key area of value for any file sharing and collaboration solution is being able to easily find data in the ecosystem. To this end, several text and OCR based search enhancements have been made that allows for metadata and multi-keyword, complex search. Teams can locate files without worrying about case sensitivity or exact keyword phrase matching.

Zapier, Gmail, and Autodesk integrations have also received performance improvements, providing more dynamic automations for Zapier, Gmail plug-in access directly from email drafting menu and AutoCAD file viewer 2D-to-3D toggling.

Lastly, our iOS mobile app now has access to the full array of all FileCloud sharing options along with sharing history details.

Progress with FileCloud

The FileCloud 23.1 release empowers businesses to streamline workflows, enhance productivity, and strengthen data security. This update marks FileCloud's commitment to delivering unparalleled user experiences and addressing the evolving needs of its rapidly expanding customer base.

Learn more about FileCloud 23.1 by reading the Release Notes.
Interested in beta testing the new FileCloud Desktop? Admins can sign up for the beta test on our registration page.

About FileCloud

FileCloud is an enterprise file sharing and governance solution that provides Zero Trust File SharingSM, alongside industry-leading compliance, data leak protection, retention and digital rights management capabilities. Workflow automation and granular content control are fully integrated into the feature stack.

The platform offers powerful file sharing, sync, and mobile access capabilities on public, private, and hybrid clouds. FileCloud is headquartered in Austin, Texas and is used by millions of users around the world, including top Global 1000 enterprises, educational institutions, government organizations, and managed service providers.

