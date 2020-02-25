FileTrac And HOVER Partner To Improve The Speed, Quality & Efficiency Of Property Insurance Claims

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FileTrac , the leading claims management system, today announced a partnership with HOVER , the company on a mission to create a single source of truth for the physical world. Through this partnership, FileTrac will integrate HOVER's technology into its CMS, providing its customers with the ability to access accurate measurements, up-to-date property photos and 3D visualizations, dramatically improving the customer experience.

"Our vision at FileTrac is to reduce overall claim costs and transform our business to lead the new era of digital transformation in the insurance claims industry," says Jim Everett, CEO at FileTrac. "We are excited to partner with HOVER who is leading the charge of this new era with their 3D technology to measure and estimate exterior home damage."

With the integration of the HOVER technology, independent adjusting firms and carriers using FileTrac can increase the number of property claims they take on while receiving more detailed and accurate measurements, including the total living area down to the inch. "Many of our customers have been asking for this integration for some time, and we're excited to lead the way for the industry with FileTrac, and continue this momentum for the industry. With this integration, it will be easier for adjusters using HOVER to receive assignments, manage billing, and do reporting and analytics," said Kevin Reilley, Executive Vice President at HOVER. FileTrac customers will receive a full report of accurate measurements in PDF form and an AI-derived 3D sketch of the property that can be stored in the FileTrac system and be accessed at any time in the claims or reinspection process.

"The FileTrac and HOVER integration is another example of FileTrac's continuing efforts to improve the adjuster's organization and efficiency in claims management through the exploration of new opportunities," says George A. Burgee, Executive General Adjuster at Johns Eastern Company, Inc. "The integration provides the ability to order, receive and review the HOVER data directly within FileTrac which will lead to a greater scope accuracy and improved cycle times which will generate greater customer satisfaction."

About HOVER

HOVER transforms smartphone photos of any property into an accurate, interactive 3D model, giving homeowners the power to unlock the true potential of their largest economic asset. Thousands of exterior contractors are using HOVER to save time and money on every project, establish instant credibility and close more business. HOVER's insurance industry customers use the up-to-date measurements to reduce claim adjusting costs, decrease cycle times, and improve the overall customer experience. HOVER is backed by leading investors including Google Ventures and Menlo Ventures.

About FileTrac

FileTrac is an insurance technology company whose mission is to empower the claims industry to leverage advanced technologies to reduce human error and human capital costs, thus reducing claim costs and improving cycle time. Our strategy is to build the best-in-class claims management platform and claims productivity services suite for an intelligent cloud application leveraging artificial intelligence ("AI"), business intelligence ("BI") and robotics process automation ("RPA"). It is our commitment to transform our business to lead this new era of digital transformation in the insurance claims industry and enable our customers and partners to adapt and thrive in this evolving, tech-driven world.

Media Contacts

Marisa Steck

Sutherlandgold for HOVER

hover@sutherlandgold.com

Jim Faulknor

RightNow Inbound Marketing for FileTrac

jim@rightnow.is

SOURCE HOVER

Related Links

https://hover.to

