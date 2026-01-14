Filevine Announces LOIS for Word as it Acquires Pincites

The acquisition of Pincites adds Word-native functionality and industry-leading drafting and redlining to Filevine's AI-Powered Legal Operating Intelligence System (LOIS)

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Filevine has acquired Pincites, an AI-powered drafting and contract redlining tool built for Microsoft Word and trusted by enterprise teams at high-growth technology and global companies including Redis, Glean, and Vercel. With this acquisition, the full Pincites team has joined Filevine and together will create litigation-specific drafting technology while continuing to invest in world-class redlining for transactional attorneys. Pincites selected Filevine during a highly competitive process after receiving bids from multiple Legal AI unicorns.

"We got to know Pincites because we were early customers and quickly expanded our contract. We use their product daily and my team loves it," said Ryan Anderson, CEO of Filevine. "After getting to know Sona and Mariam, it became clear why the product is so good: they are special founders with exacting standards for quality, beauty, and engineering rigor. I'm thrilled to build the world's best AI drafting experience side by side with them."

Pincites brings deep intelligence to contract work in the same way Filevine brings intelligence to the full matter lifecycle. Built directly into Microsoft Word, Pincites reviews and rewrites clauses using established standards, negotiation playbooks, and market benchmarks. It learns from every edit, identifies risk with precision, and accelerates the movement of complex agreements. Combined with Filevine's Legal Operating Intelligence System (LOIS), the integration will allow teams to manage depositions, contracts, and all legal tasks as connected components within one complete platform.

Pincites will become Filevine's LOIS for Word delivering best-in-class drafting and redlining for all legal professionals.

In May 2025, Filevine acquired Parrot (now Depositions by Filevine), a virtual deposition and AI-powered medical records chronology (MedChron) platform. Building on that momentum, Filevine acquired Pincites in December 2025. With Pincites, litigators can draft, edit, and revise briefs directly in Microsoft Word while maintaining seamless connectivity to their case data. Together, these acquisitions reinforce Filevine's commitment to delivering an end-to-end litigation platform purpose-built to support litigators at every stage of the case lifecycle. In 2025, Filevine also announced a $400M all-equity raise strengthening its ability to invest in product innovation, security, and strategic acquisitions.

In 2025, Filevine's LegalAI corporate category grew 120%, with some customers signing multi-year, multi-million dollar agreements. Large organizations such as Kroger, Goodwill, the Utah Jazz, Garmin, and seven of the nation's largest P&C Insurers use Filevine for claims management, depositions, risk operations, and in-house counsel support. To better serve these clients, Filevine sought a best-in-class redlining solution that could address high volume contract review with precision and scale. Pincites emerged as the clear choice, offering unmatched intelligence, intuitive design, and a visionary founding team.

"Pincites is a tool we really needed in order to start handling customer agreements at scale," said Sanjana Parikh, Legal Counsel at Vercel. "With Pincites, we were able to turn unstructured knowledge into a customized solution that we knew would work."

The Pincites founders chose Filevine as the ideal partner for the next chapter of their growth. "After meeting Filevine's leadership team and seeing the strength of their technology and customer base, we knew there was no close second," said Sona Sulakian, co-founder of Pincites. "Filevine has the ambition, infrastructure, and vision to redefine how legal work gets done. Joining forces was an easy decision."

To learn more about Filevine, LOIS for Word, and the future of the unified legal work platform, visit filevine.com.

About Filevine

Filevine is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, with offices around the world. For more than a decade, Filevine has served as the system of record for legal work and is now redefining how legal work gets done. Its Legal Operating Intelligence System (LOIS) connects contracts, matters, documents, and workflows into a single operating platform built for modern legal teams.

Law firms, enterprises, and government agencies rely on Filevine to manage complex legal work with precision, security, and control. Recognized as a leader in Legal AI, Filevine has been honored by the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards, The SaaS Awards, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and the Business Intelligence AI Excellence Award (2025). Today, thousands of organizations trust Filevine to deliver measurable outcomes across every stage of the legal lifecycle.

SOURCE Filevine