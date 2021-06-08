Filevine lands pivotal leadership addition with Dean Neese, former DocuSign executive

From consulting Fortune 500 companies at McKinsey to leading DocuSign's corporate strategy, Dean brings a wealth of knowledge and experience steering business transformation. Most recently, as COO and CFO at Kinetica, Dean led strategic financial planning, business operations, product development, and people operations. Prior to that, he was CFO at Qubole (acquired by Adera in 2020) and CFO at Shape Security (acquired by F5 Networks).

"Dean is the ideal blend of strategy, finance, and operations. His experience is perfect for Filevine as we enter this next stage of hyper-growth. He has the expertise and intuition to guide us through this exciting period while laying a strong foundation for Filevine's future," said Ryan Anderson, CEO of Filevine.

This announcement comes on the heels of another major move for Filevine, the acquisition of Contract Lifecycle Management leader, Outlaw. Filevine's expanded mission is to accelerate and streamline legal work for not only law firms, but for all organizations.

"Filevine is uniquely positioned to bring innovative, disruptive solutions to companies where legal work has been cumbersome, slow with bottlenecks, and disjointed," Dean commented. "Filevine has all the components for sustained, break-out momentum -- category-leading offer, triple-digit customer adoption, and a highly talented, passionate team. I'm thrilled to join the company at such a pivotal time where I can facilitate what I enjoy most - growth acceleration and operational excellence."

