Filevine Ranks No. 167 in Deloitte 2022 Fast 500

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Filevine, the leading Legal Work Platform, ranked No. 167 in the Deloitte 2022 Fast 500 list, which honors the companies that redefine the cutting edge, transform business, combine technological innovation and entrepreneurship, and disrupt the technology industry.

The Deloitte Technology Fast 500, now in its 28th year, honors the most innovative, fastest-growing public and private companies from all over North America, and is aimed at recognizing the passion and dedication it takes to be an industry disrupter across the technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech sectors.

Founded in 2014, Filevine has grown to over 450 employees and 50,000 users, providing top-rated automation tools to law firms, legal departments, and businesses, including case, matter, investigation, and project management software.

"When we set out to build Filevine, we had the vision of making a tool that allowed our users to focus on real work and automate busy work. Not to be overly aggrandizing, but we have done it," says Ryan Anderson, CEO and cofounder of Filevine. "Our software is the most powerful, most customizable tool on the market. Over 3,000 legal teams ranging from some of the biggest law firms in the country in Defense, Personal-Injury, Corporate Law, and virtually every other practice area, all use Filevine and/or Outlaw. Our software empowers legal teams in every aspect of their work from Case Management, E-Signature, Document Management, and Client Communication, to literally dozens of other capabilities. It rules."

Technology Fast 500 award winners for 2022 were selected based on percentage of fiscal year revenue growth during the period from 2018 to 2021. In order to be eligible for the Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology, which must be sold to customers in products or services that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000 and current year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America. This ranking is compiled from applications submitted directly to the Technology Fast 500 website and public company database research conducted by Deloitte LLP.

The 2022 ranking was compiled based on submitted applications and public company database research, with winners selected based on their percentage fiscal-year growth over a three-year period. Overall, the 2022 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 241% to 125,138% over the three-year time frame, with a median growth rate of 611%.

"As the past year has shown us, innovation in important areas such as life sciences is critical to addressing infectious disease and other global health issues," said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "In addition, technology must keep pace with ever-changing consumer and corporate demands for faster, safer and more efficient solutions to new societal challenges. Each year I am in awe of the immense talent the Technology Fast 500 rankings reveal, confirming the winners' relentless pursuit of creativity and their ability to solve real-world problems that benefit us all."

The companies on the Fast 500 are not only at the cutting edge, transforming the way we do business, but most importantly, recognize the strategic importance of ongoing innovation, especially in the ever-changing world of technology.

Filevine believes in a brighter future where the intersection of legal work and business is made more seamless, transparent, and effortless for all legal professionals and everyone they interact with through the power of legal technology.

Filevine is changing the way legal work gets done for law practitioners and their clients. As the leading legal work platform, Filevine is dedicated to empowering all organizations with tools to simplify and elevate complex, high-stakes legal work. Powering everything from document management and client communication to contract lifecycle management and business analytics, over 25,000 legal professionals use Filevine daily to deliver excellence in every contract, deadline, and result.

