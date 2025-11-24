Filippo Berio Olive Oil Now Available at Walmart Stores Nationwide

Iconic Italian brand brings full lineup of olive oils to Walmart shoppers online and in stores across the U.S.

LYNDHURST, N.J., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Filippo Berio, a global leader in premium olive oil since 1867, announces availability of its complete line of olive oils at Walmart stores throughout the U.S. and on Walmart.com , making its versatile array of flavors more accessible for everyday cooking and special occasions.

"This latest distribution agreement with a retail powerhouse like Walmart marks a pivotal moment for Filippo Berio USA," said Giacomo Campinoti, CEO, Filippo Berio USA. "Walmart provides us the scale to reach more American kitchens and showcase what truly sets us apart: uncompromising quality, Italian craftsmanship, and purposeful innovation, bringing consumers premium, affordable products that elevate their everyday cooking experience."

Since its founding, Filippo Berio has led the olive oil category in quality and authenticity. The brand also maintains a long-standing commitment to investing in sustainability and innovation, including using 100% recyclable PET bottles made with 50% recycled plastic and enhancing labeling to improve shopability in store and online. As the brand's look and product portfolio evolves with changing tastes and preferences, one thing that never changes is its adherence to an uncompromising standard set by founder Filippo Berio.

"Walmart unlocks convenience for consumers and reinforces the trust that cooks place in Filippo Berio," said Marco De Feo, VP of Marketing, Filippo Berio USA Ltd. "This rollout connects our olive oil portfolio to millions of new shoppers and is rooted in our mission to deliver consistent quality, flavor, and versatility."

Filippo Berio Olive Oils now available at Walmart:

Filippo Berio Extra Virgin Olive Oil :

Well-balanced and fruity with grass notes and a confident finish. Available in multiple sizes (16.9 fl oz, 25.3 fl oz, 50.7 fl oz).

: Well-balanced and fruity with grass notes and a confident finish. Available in multiple sizes (16.9 fl oz, 25.3 fl oz, 50.7 fl oz). Filippo Berio Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil :

Medium-fruity with almond and green tomato notes. USDA Organic. Available in a 16.9 fl oz bottle.

: Medium-fruity with almond and green tomato notes. USDA Organic. Available in a 16.9 fl oz bottle. Filippo Berio Robusto Extra Virgin Olive Oil :

Intensely fruity with a peppery finish and fresh-cut grass character. Available in a 16.9 fl oz bottle.

: Intensely fruity with a peppery finish and fresh-cut grass character. Available in a 16.9 fl oz bottle. Filippo Berio Pure Olive Oil :

Smooth, mild and exquisitely balanced for everyday cooking. Available in multiple sizes (16.9 fl oz, 25.3 fl oz, 50.7 fl oz).

: Smooth, mild and exquisitely balanced for everyday cooking. Available in multiple sizes (16.9 fl oz, 25.3 fl oz, 50.7 fl oz). Filippo Berio Extra Light Olive Oil:

Subtle and delicate for high-heat cooking and baking. Available in multiple sizes (16.9 fl oz, 25.3 fl oz, 50.7 fl oz).

Availability may vary by Walmart location. Participating stores can be found at filippoberio.com/where-to-buy .

For the latest on product news, store rollouts, and cooking inspiration, follow Filippo Berio on Instagram and Facebook .

About Filippo Berio

The Filippo Berio brand has been committed to creating high-quality olive oil for 158 years. Founder Filippo Berio set forth exceptional standards of olive oil production that are still rigorously followed today, with each bottle bearing his signature as a seal of the finest olive oil and the brand's promise of quality. From distinctive olive oils to a selection of specialty pestos, pasta sauces, wine vinegars, and balsamic vinegars and glazes, Filippo Berio's portfolio combines the finest ingredients with high production standards. The Italian brand, trusted worldwide, promotes healthy lifestyle and food choices through its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and responsible sourcing, delivering great-tasting, accessible products that elevate the at-home cooking and culinary experience. The brand is currently sold in more than 75 countries. In the United States, Filippo Berio is marketed by Filippo Berio USA, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Salov Group, based in Lucca, Italy. For additional information, please visit filippoberio.com .

Filippo Berio Media Contact: Hannah Castle, 510-590-0195, [email protected]

SOURCE Filippo Berio