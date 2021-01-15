Fill Your Heart with GODIVA’s Decadent Valentine’s Day Collection

Meant to inspire and unite everyone from love birds to loved ones, the gift of GODIVA shines through this special collection, comprised of heart-shaped boxes filled with limited edition chocolate pieces. Through culinary artistry, masterful chocolate innovation, and passionate creativity, GODIVA Chef Chocolatier, Jean Apostolou, created this limited-edition collection to celebrate how hearts full of love inspire and unite soulmates of all kinds.

"For this collection, I was inspired by the magical element of love and by the sense of harmony that we feel as we open our hearts and express love on Valentine's Day. Each piece tells its own unique tale of the essence of love through decadent flavoring and indulgent flavor combinations," says Chef Jean Apostolou. "This collection captures the togetherness of Valentine's Day, which we are all especially eager to embrace this year whether near or far."

The collection's vibrant and elegant packaging showcases overflowing pink and red hearts, symbolizing the sweetness of romance and heartfelt feelings. Inside the festive packaging is where chocolate lovers will find the four new GODIVA chocolates, with each piece telling its own unique tale of the essence of love.

GODIVA's 2021 Valentine's Day Collection

DARK CHOCOLATE MOLTEN LAVA CAKE: Intense 85% dark chocolate ganache blended with chocolate cream and covered in decadent dark chocolate.

Intense 85% dark chocolate ganache blended with chocolate cream and covered in decadent dark chocolate. MILK CHOCOLATE CRÈME BRULEE: A delicious combination of creamy vanilla and dark chocolate ganache with liquid caramel in a milk chocolate shell.

A delicious combination of creamy vanilla and dark chocolate ganache with liquid caramel in a milk chocolate shell. WHITE CHOCOLATE STRAWBERRY CRÈME: Sweet and luscious strawberry and vanilla filling covered in white chocolate.

Sweet and luscious strawberry and vanilla filling covered in white chocolate. MILK CHOCOLATE CAPPUCCINO: Rich and creamy cappuccino and vanilla infused ganache coated in delicate milk chocolate.

Additional GODIVA Valentine's Day gift offerings available this year include classic Gold Ballotin boxes, chocolate covered strawberries, cherry cordials, fabric hearts, Valentine's Day teddy bear with foil hearts, G-Cube heart tins and more.

GODIVA is also excited to announce the return of its Valentine's Day Masterpieces, Goldmark Collection, and assorted Chocolate Domes to the chocolate aisle as well as the launch of new novelty items including the Dark Chocolate Goldmark Collection. The festive and accessible Valentine's Day collection, perfect for casual gifting and sharing, can be found in national retailers, including grocery and drug stores.

The GODIVA Valentine's Day collection is now available for purchase nationwide in boutiques, and online at GODIVA.com as well as in the chocolate aisle where consumers shop every day. Freshly made treats are made daily in GODIVA boutiques. For more information on GODIVA's offerings, please visit GODIVA.com.

About GODIVA Chocolatier

GODIVA Chocolatier is the global leader in premium, artisanal chocolate. The company was founded in Brussels in 1926 by Belgian Chocolatier, Pierre Draps. Nearly a century later, every piece of GODIVA is still bursting with quality, Belgian craftsmanship, and the world's finest ingredients.

GODIVA has distribution in more than 100 countries across the globe. Customers can experience GODIVA at the iconic brand's chocolate boutiques, GODIVA.com, and at many fine retailers.

GODIVA is committed to innovative and delicious food and beverage products that exceed consumer expectations and create wonderful moments. From its famous truffles and shell-molded chocolate pieces to its European-style biscuits, individually wrapped chocolates, Croiffles ™, gourmet coffees and teas, hot cocoa, soft serve and other indulgences, GODIVA is dedicated to bringing the ultimate chocolate experience to the world.

As a socially responsible business, GODIVA has global practices and programs designed to provide meaningful support to cocoa farmers, safeguard our environment, and empower the communities where we live and work. To learn more about these powerful initiatives, visit GODIVA Cares.

