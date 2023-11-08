Fillogic Closes $13 Million in Series A Funding to Pioneer "Channel-Free Logistics"

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fillogic, the leading technology platform for Channel-Free Logistics, is thrilled to announce the closing of its $13 million Series A funding round, led by Revelry Venture Partners ("RVP"). This capital will fast-track Fillogic's product development and nationwide expansion of its highly efficient, sustainable logistics technology ecosystem.

Established in 2018, Fillogic's platform revolutionizes the logistics industry by providing channel-free, adaptive solutions. Partnering with the largest shopping mall owners, Fillogic offers its customers a cost-effective and eco-friendly middle-mile logistics network, slashing logistics expenses by up to 50%. The company has grown 300% so far in 2023, adding new enterprises, digital brands, and platform partners to its expanding list of customers.

"Fillogic is reinventing the retail ecosystem for a channel-free future," said Fillogic Founder and CEO, Bill Thayer. "Today's consumer doesn't think in terms of channels, so why should brands and logistics providers? This funding enables us to hire world-class talent to amplify our proprietary technology, further support our network partners, and expand our national hub network."

RVP Managing Partner, Peter Liu, who will join the board as Director, echoed this vision, "If we were to design a national logistics network today, it wouldn't resemble the traditional systems filled with costly hubs, planes, and trucks. It would exploit technology and APIs to harness the existing infrastructure's full potential. Fillogic's explosive customer and revenue growth is a testament to the value it has created for its ecosystem," said Liu.

As part of this Series A round, Fillogic welcomes to its board Herb Shear, Founder and Executive Chairman at G2 Reverse Logistics, and Gene Spiegelman, Vice Chairman and Principal at Ripco Real Estate. Their expertise will enrich Fillogic's insights into logistics technology and commercial real estate. The round also saw contributions from existing investors including XRC Ventures, Closed Loop Partners, Venture 53, Groundbreak Ventures, and Green Egg Ventures.

About Fillogic

Founded in 2018, NYC-based Fillogic is a channel-free, local market logistics provider that converts under-utilized space in retail centers like shopping malls into middle-mile logistics centers. Fillogic provides retailers a more efficient, cost-effective, and sustainable middle-mile logistics platform that enables partners to optimize existing stores, people and inventory. For more information, please visit www.fillogic.com, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

