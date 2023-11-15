Fillogic Named Number Three on FreightWaves 2024 FreightTech 25

Fillogic

15 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fillogic, the channel-free logistics platform that enables retailers and brands to reduce their total logistics costs by up to 60%, was named to the number three position on the FreightWaves 2024 FreightTech 25 at the annual F3: Future of Freight Festival.

The 2024 FreightTech 25 were selected by top logistics CEOs, industry leaders, academics, and investors. This award highlights the most innovative and disruptive companies in the freight technology sector, and winners were chosen from the FreightTech 100 list, which was announced in September.

Fillogic converts under-utilized retail space like shopping malls into middle-mile fulfillment and reverse logistics centers. Their end-to-end logistics and technology solution supports the channel-free logistics ecosystem of the future. Key solutions include both ecommerce and store fulfillment, reverse logistics, and transportation optimization.

Retailers and brands use Fillogic to improve service and reduce costs, improving full-price selling times by 180% and return-to-stock by 50-70%. By using existing infrastructure, Fillogic customers use five times less warehousing space, which saves 80% on warehousing emissions and 20% on transport emissions, creating a circular and sustainable logistics ecosystem.

The company has grown 300% so far in 2023, recently announced a $13 million Series A fundraise, and added new enterprises, digital brands, and platform partners to its expanding list of customers.

"This award is important, because it was given by our peers. It validates that Fillogic is at the forefront of channel-free logistics, and we're honored to be included," said Fillogic Founder and CEO, Bill Thayer. "Channel-free logistics is the future. Omnichannel is the past. It is dated, siloed, and inefficient. We're eager to continue expanding in the US, providing a more cost-effective and sustainable solution. We are creating an agnostic logistics ecosystem for all."

For more details, visit www.fillogic.com.

About Fillogic
Founded in 2018, NYC-based Fillogic is a channel-free, local market logistics provider that converts under-utilized space in retail centers like shopping malls into middle-mile logistics centers. Fillogic provides retailers a more efficient, cost-effective, and sustainable middle-mile logistics platform that enables partners to optimize existing stores, people, and inventory. For more information, please visit www.fillogic.com, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

